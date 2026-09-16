‘DWTS’ Pro Jan Ravnik Admits He’s ‘Shocked’ to Be Back for Season 35

Jan Ravnik is back for another shot at the Mirrorball Trophy, and the “Dancing With the Stars” pro admits he did not necessarily expect it.

Ravnik, who joined the ABC competition after performing as one of Taylor Swift’s backup dancers on the Eras Tour, is returning for Season 35 after making his pro debut last year. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ravnik admitted that “DWTS” was never part of his original career plan.

“I have never watched this show in my life,” Ravnik said. “It wasn’t on my [mood] board. And I’m still a little bit shocked that I’m back.”

Before “DWTS,” Ravnik had built his career as a commercial and contemporary dancer. His opportunity to join the show came after an Eras Tour stop in Toronto in November 2024, when choreographer Mandy Moore told him executive producer and casting director Deena Katz wanted to meet with him. Katz ultimately offered him a spot on the show, but Ravnik took about three months to say yes.

Jan Ravnik Had Concerns About Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Ravnik told THR that one of his biggest concerns was his lack of traditional ballroom training. After spending years building his name as a commercial dancer, he worried that taking on a job outside his usual dance background could backfire.

“I didn’t want to embarrass myself or put my name in a bad name,” he explained.

Before making his final decision, Ravnik began training with ballroom teacher Liana Bakhtiarova to see whether he could handle the transition. He eventually trained six hours a day for six months and had to learn both sides of the dances so he could teach a celebrity partner.

Some of Ravnik’s initial concerns became a public conversation during his first season. In October 2025, former “DWTS” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy criticized the decision to cast Ravnik as a pro, telling his wife Peta Murgatroyd on her “The Penthouse with Peta” podcast that Ravnik lacked the ballroom foundation and technique he believed the job required.

According to People, Chmerkovskiy called Ravnik’s casting “absurd” and said he had “absolutely no business being a pro.”

Ravnik’s Season 34 partner, Jen Affleck, quickly came to his defense. Per People, Affleck shared a playful TikTok with Ravnik and wrote, “We don’t tolerate Jan slander in this house !!”

Jan Ravnik Is Taking a Different Approach to Season 35

With one season behind him, Ravnik said he now has a much better understanding of how “DWTS” works.

He told THR that many pros spend time in the show’s troupe before getting their own celebrity partner, giving them a chance to learn how everything works behind the scenes. Ravnik did not have that experience and said he mostly “went with the flow” during his first season.

This time, he is more comfortable speaking up about which dance styles work best for his celebrity partner and when they should perform them. Ravnik has been paired with “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star Tatyana Ali for Season 35 and made a point of testing different styles with her early in rehearsals to learn her strengths.

Ravnik also said his first season taught him to ignore some of the “background noise” around him and revealed a quality about himself he had not fully recognized before.

“I learn about myself that I’m very patient person, which I didn’t know,” he said.

As for Ali, Ravnik praised her commitment to learning and said she researches the dance styles they are assigned. He also appreciates her interest in telling a story through their routines, something he said he is passionate about himself.

Despite his surprise over where his career has taken him, Ravnik described his second season on “Dancing With the Stars” in one word: “Grateful.”