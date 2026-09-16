Gorgeous Alexandra Daddario Enjoys Vacation as She Sets Pulses Racing With Scorching Bikini Pics

Gorgeous actress Alexandra Daddario has set pulses racing with some scorching vacation snaps that include a couple of red hot bikini pictures.

Daddario, 40, is famous for having starred in the likes of ABC’s soap opera “All My Children” and HBO’s “The White Lotus,” as well as for being a scream queen after starring in the AMC horror series “Mayfair Witches” and movies like 2010’s “Bereavement,” 2013’s “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and 2019’s “We Summon the Darkness.”

This year, as well as her starring role Dr. Rowan Fielding in the above-mentioned “Mayfair Witches,” she will also star as Catherine “Kitty” Hershey in the biographical drama movie “Hershey,” which tells the story of The Hershey Company’s history and hits theaters on Wednesday, November 25.

The star has earned some downtime after a busy period of work and is enjoying a much-needed getaway. She took to social media to share some pictures from the well-deserved break.

Alexandra Daddario’s Vacation Looks as Beautiful as Her

Alexandra Daddario shared her vacation photographs with the 22.5 million followers on her Instagram account.

Ethan Regan’s 2026 single “Rome” plays over the post, which suggests that may be where Daddario is vacationing.

The post itself includes a carousel of nine images. The first two show Daddario looking incredible in a tiny green and white check bikini. Other shots in the collection include a closeup of Daddario’s face, a shelf of bottles of wine, some artwork, gorgeous green (Roman?) scenery, and a picture of Daddario in a pretty summer dress posing in front of a full-length mirror.

Daddario’s short caption on her post reads, “Vacation details.”

The star’s fans and followers loved the insight into her getaway and rushed to the post’s comments section to have their say on it.

Fans Praise Daddario’s Beauty & Her Photos

Getty Alexandra Daddario.

The comments section of Alexandra Daddario’s vacation post is awash with messages from her fans and followers. Of course, they all love the photographs the star posted (whether it be for the insight into her vacation, or simply because they adore Daddario).

One of Daddario’s followers commented, “Really lovely photos of you—enjoy your vacation 😎☀️.”

Another follower wrote, “Todavía a tus 40 años sigues siendo la mujer más hermosa del mundo @alexandradaddario ❤️😍❤️,” which translates from Spanish as “Even at 40 years old you are still the most beautiful woman in the world @alexandradaddario ❤️😍❤️.”

Somebody else posted, “Those eyes 😍 get me every damn time.”

A particularly enamored follower admitted, “if she broke my heart i would apologize…”

“How is she getting better,she looks better than most women in their 20s 😭✨,” asked one Instagram user.

Last but not least, someone else noted, “There is something rather lovely about photographs that feel like memories first and photographs second.”

It’s always lovely to see what celebrity vacations look like and this insight into Daddario’s was great. Moreover, she looks absolutely fabulous.

We hope she enjoys the rest of her break and look forward to seeing her in the aforementioned “Hershey” later this year.

Alexandra Daddario’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.