Where and When To Watch ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ — Release Time, Streaming Platform, and More

When “The Traitors” first started, there was a mixture of celebrity and civilian contestants. While it was fun to see some new faces on the show, the civilians couldn’t quite hold their own against the bigger names in reality TV. So, from the second season, the focus turned to just celebrities.

Now, it’s time for a season that is all civilians. “The Traitors: New Blood” will feature no reality celebrities at all, with only Alan Cumming being the familiar face on TV. It follows the success of the British version, which was all about unknowns, giving them a chance to showcase their abilities to lie and deceive.

When and Where to Watch ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Live

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — “A New Dawn Is Rising” Episode 501 — Pictured: Alan Cumming — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/NBC)

This new season is also doing something different when it comes to watching. NBC will air the episodes first, and the first episode of “The Traitors: New Blood” will air on Thursday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c. This will be a special two-hour premiere, and then there will be two more episodes airing the week after back-to-back. After that, “Law & Order: SVU” will take over the 9/8c timeslot from Oct. 8, so there will only be one episode per week.

The best place will be to watch it live. This is a show that will be talked about online, so if you can’t watch live, then you’ll need to stay off social media!

The season finale will air on Nov. 19, 2026.

Will ‘The Traitors: New Blood’ Stream on Peacock?

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — “A New Dawn Is Rising” Episode 501 — Pictured: (l-r) Xavier Scruggs, Logan Smith, Jay Vinnedge, Abby Lee, Morgan Cook, Morgan Cook, Shane Beatty, Kriste Lewis, Arisa Thomas, Mark Zgoda, Tomica Adams, Katie Fites, Abbey Benjamin, Clyde Moser, Michael Foote, Sherry Kuehl, Niyyah Bilal Hayes — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/NBC)

The show has always aired on Peacock, so you’ll be forgiven for feeling like airing on broadcast TV is a little off. The good news is new episodes of “The Traitors: New Blood” will drop on the streaming platform.

The bad news? Well, you can only watch on Peacock the following day. The episodes will arrive in a similar way to other NBC shows head to Peacock after they air.

You can stream all previous seasons of “The Traitors” on Peacock. This is also the home for international versions, including the UK version that features all-civilian casts.

What to Expect on the First Civilian Version of ‘The Traitors’

NBC THE TRAITORS: NEW BLOOD — “A New Dawn Is Rising” Episode 501 — Pictured: (l-r) Sherry Kuehl, Kim Daily, Arisa Thomas, Ben McDonnell, Madeline Kostopulos, Mark Zgoda, Kriste Lewis, Morgan Cook, Michael Foote, Niyyah Bilal Hayes, Tomica Adams, Clyde Moser, Wyatt Gillespie, Jay Vinnedge, Abbey Benjamin, Shane Beatty, Logan Smith — (Photo by: Euan Cherry/NBC)

Just like the original series, “The Traitors: New Blood” will follow 22 contestants, as they hunt out the Traitors. The majority of them will be Faithfuls, and they’ll have to hope that they can trust each other as it comes to removing the Traitors from their midsts.

As a collective, they will come together around the round table to eliminate the people they believe to be the Traitors. It’s a democracy, so the person with the most votes will be the one to go home at the end of each episode, and there they reveal if they are Faithful or a Traitor.

The good news is we get to find out beforehand. We learn who are picked to be the Traitors, why they decide to “kill” individual people, and how they work together to protect each other — or how they throw each other under the bus. After all, it’s not just the Faithfuls who need to learn to trust, and all it takes is one Traitor to be left standing to win the grand prize.

Just ahead of “The Traitors: New Blood,” the OG series has been renewed for three more seasons, taking that series through to Season 8.