Wait, They Were a Couple? ‘GH’ Fans Go From Roasting Her Taste in Men to Begging for Her Return

“General Hospital” has delivered countless Port Charles romances over the years, but apparently, not all of them were memorable.

After one former couple’s first kiss resurfaced on social media, some fans admitted they had completely forgotten the relationship ever happened. While some remembered the romance, others questioned why the characters were paired together in the first place.

Read on to revisit the forgotten “GH” romance that has fans doing a double take.

‘GH’ Stars Resurface Sam and Patrick’s First Kiss

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to share a blast from the past with fans, writing, “On This Day In Soap Opera History 2014: Lovebirds Sam and Patrick shared their first smooch.”

Neither Sam McCall nor Patrick Drake has been in Port Charles for some time, but that didn’t stop “GH” fans from questioning why the pair were ever together in the first place.

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As longtime “General Hospital” fans will remember, Jason Thompson portrayed Dr. Patrick Drake for over a decade before exiting the role in January 2016. Patrick is married to Dr. Robin Scorpio Drake, and the two are currently living and working in California. However, their daughter, Emma Scorpio Drake, portrayed by Braedyn Bruner, currently makes regular appearances in Port Charles.

As crossover soap fans may know, Thompson has been in Genoa City since January 2016, debuting as Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless” just one week after leaving Port Charles.

In contrast, Kelly Monaco portrayed Sam McCall for over two decades before the character was killed off in the fall of 2024.

Fans Admit They Forgot the ‘GH’ Romance Ever Happened

The throwback left many “General Hospital” fans struggling to remember Sam and Patrick’s romance, and some admitted they never bought the pairing in the first place.

“Never believed it. Rebound for both Sam & Patrick,” one fan wrote.

“This storyline I never got,” another viewer shared.

“I forgot that they were together,” someone else admitted.

Another fan joked, “I blocked this one out of my memory. I remember Sam and Lucky but not this pairing.”

The forgotten romance also led viewers to joke about Sam’s long list of Port Charles suitors.

“Who has Sam ‘not’ been with?” one fan asked, while another observed, “She was with a few fellas.”

One of Sam’s earliest Port Charles romances was with Sonny Corinthos. After Sam became pregnant, Jason Morgan agreed to pose as the baby’s father in an effort to protect Sonny’s marriage to Carly. Sadly, Sam gave birth to a stillborn daughter, Lila McCall, in 2004.

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However, Sam and Jason fell in love during that time. The couple shared an on-again, off-again relationship for the next two decades, tying the knot multiple times and welcoming a son, Danny Morgan.

Sam was also married to Jason’s twin brother, Drew Cain, with whom she shares a daughter, Scout Cain. At the time of her death, Sam was engaged to Sonny’s son, Dante Falconeri.

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Of course, Sam entertained several other romantic interests throughout the years, including Patrick Drake, Lucky Spencer, Ric Lansing, and Jasper Jacks, among others.

‘GH’ Fans Renew Calls for Kelly Monaco’s Return

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While the throwback reminded viewers of one of Sam’s less memorable romances, it also renewed calls for Kelly Monaco to return to “General Hospital.”

“I miss watching GH. I need Kelly Monaco back as the Sam McCall,” one fan wrote.

“It’s time to bring back Kelly Monaco,” another agreed. “There’s lots of story left to tell there.”

“Time to bring our girl back!” someone else declared, while another fan pleaded, “Please bring her back.”

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Sam and Patrick’s romance may not have left a lasting impression on every viewer, but Sam McCall certainly did. Nearly two years after the character’s death, fans are still making it clear that they’re hoping Monaco’s goodbye won’t be permanent.