Who Plays Emma Scorpio-Drake on ‘General Hospital’? 5 Fast Facts About Braedyn Bruner

Since returning to Port Charles in 2024, Emma Scorpio-Drake has quickly become one of “General Hospital’s” most talked-about young characters. Portrayed by actress Braedyn Bruner, Emma has found herself at the center of several major storylines while also beginning a romance with Gio Palmieri. Read on to discover five fast facts about the rising daytime star.

1. Braedyn Bruner Came to Port Charles in 2024

Braedyn Bruner joined the cast of “General Hospital” as Emma Scorpio-Drake in December 2024. During her first year and a half in Port Charles, she has quickly made her mark on the long-running soap. From breaking into experimental labs to appearing in the show’s Broadway crossover episodes, the 25-year-old has breathed new life into the beloved legacy character.

As longtime “GH” fans know, Emma is the daughter of Dr. Patrick Drake and Dr. Robin Scorpio. She spent her early years in Port Charles before relocating to California with her parents. Portrayed by child actress Brooklyn Rae Silzer, Emma continued making recurring appearances over the years, often returning to visit her grandmother, Anna Devane.

Emma made her full-time return to Port Charles as a college student, moving in with Anna and quickly finding herself at the center of several storylines. Since returning as a young adult, Emma has also found love with Gio Palmieri, played by Giovanni Mazza. Off-screen, Bruner and Mazza are close friends and frequently feature one another on social media.

2. Braedyn Bruner Was Already a ‘General Hospital’ Fan

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Landing the role of Emma Scorpio-Drake was especially meaningful for Braedyn Bruner because she had already been a longtime fan of “General Hospital.” Speaking with TV Insider, Bruner revealed that her connection to the soap began with her parents.

“Both of my parents grew up watching General Hospital in the ’80s and the ’90s,” she shared.

Bruner said her parents were thrilled when she booked the role, especially after learning she would be screen-testing alongside Finola Hughes, who has portrayed Anna Devane for decades.

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“When my mom found out that I was screen-testing with Finola, she was just beside herself,” Bruner recalled. “They have just been so supportive throughout my entire career, and they both cried.”

On the soap, Hughes plays Emma’s grandmother, Anna, making Bruner’s first scenes with the daytime veteran even more memorable.

3. Braedyn Bruner Was a Child Actor

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Although playing Emma Scorpio-Drake on “General Hospital” has been Braedyn Bruner’s breakout role, she began acting at a young age. She landed her first television role in 2009, appearing on the children’s series “Barney & Friends.”

As she got older, Bruner continued building her resume with appearances in several independent films and short films, including “Hoovey” and “The Midnight Man,” before eventually landing her role on the ABC daytime drama.

4. Braedyn Bruner Is a Texas Native

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Although she relocated to California in her early 20s to pursue her acting career, Braedyn Bruner is a Texas native. She was born in Dallas in 2000 and was raised in the small farming town of Lucas, Texas, just north of Dallas.

5. Braedyn Bruner Earned a Daytime Emmy Award Nomination

Although she is still relatively new to the world of daytime television, Braedyn Bruner has already received one of the industry’s highest honors. Alongside her “General Hospital” co-star and on-screen love interest, Giovanni Mazza, Bruner earned her first Daytime Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series category.

Bruner and Mazza are nominated alongside “Days of Our Lives” stars Al Calderon (Javi Hernandez) and Alice Halsey (Rachel Black), as well as “Beyond the Gates” actresses Ambyr Michelle (Eva Thomas) and Arielle Prepetit (Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne). The winner will be announced on October 30, 2026.

Although Braedyn Bruner is still early in her daytime television career, she has quickly become one of “General Hospital’s” rising stars. From earning a Daytime Emmy Award nomination to bringing new life to the legacy role of Emma Scorpio-Drake, Bruner has already made a lasting impression on Port Charles. As Emma’s story continues to unfold, fans can expect to see much more from the talented young actress.