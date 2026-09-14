Port Charles’ Most Eligible Bachelor? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Can’t Agree on Who Belongs by His Side

Port Charles is filled with handsome and eligible men, but one bachelor’s complicated love life has “General Hospital” fans debating who truly belongs by his side.

Valentin Cassadine has shared undeniable connections with several women over the years. Now, “General Hospital” fans have been asked to decide which one is his best match, and they can’t seem to agree.

Read on to see which woman “GH” fans think could be Valentin’s perfect match.

‘GH’ Stars Ask Fans to Choose Valentin’s Perfect Woman

“GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson took to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages to pose a question to fans, writing, “VALENTIN’S ANGELS: Anna, Carly, Or Nina….Who’s The Best Woman For Him?”

Valentin has complicated histories with all three women, giving fans plenty to consider. However, one viewer humorously decided that Carly was the best option by process of elimination.

“Well, if we consider mental health an attribute, I guess Carly is the least crazy,” the fan wrote. “Anna is otherwise occupied, and Nina actually did push a supposedly paralyzed Drew into the lake sooo, yes I am sticking with Carly.”

Although Nina and Valentin were once married and shared plenty of passion, she received noticeably less support among the responses. Instead, the debate largely came down to Valentin’s longtime love for Anna and his unexpected chemistry with Carly.

Could Carly and Valentin Become Port Charles’ Next Power Couple?

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Several fans argued that Carly and Valentin’s personalities make them surprisingly well suited for one another.

“When Carly is with Valentin they have a lot of chemistry,” one viewer wrote. “When he kissed Anna or Nina it looks fake. Carly can also challenge him like no other. Charlotte also likes Carly a lot.”

“I’m really loven him and Carly together now,” another fan added.

Others agreed that Carly and Valentin have power-couple potential, especially considering their famous family connections.

“I love the idea of Valentin and Carly,” one viewer shared. “A Spencer and a Cassadine could truly create the next power couple on this show.”

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Of course, another fan couldn’t resist imagining what Carly’s late uncle would think of that particular combination, joking, “Luke would be mortified! lol”

As longtime “General Hospital” fans will remember, Carly’s uncle, Luke Spencer, had a very complicated feud with the Cassadine family dating back to the ‘80s.

Despite the complicated family dynamics, one viewer acknowledged that Carly and Valentin make a compelling pair while warning that lasting love can be difficult to find in Port Charles.

“I like Carly and Valentin but it’s a soap,” the fan wrote. “There are few soul mates allowed.”

Some ‘GH’ Fans Believe Anna Will Always Own Valentin’s Heart

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Despite the growing enthusiasm surrounding Carly and Valentin, plenty of fans remain convinced that Anna is his one true love.

“He cares about all of them. But Anna OWNS Valentin’s heart,” one viewer declared.

“It will always be Anna,” another agreed, while a third simply wrote, “Anna is his true love.”

One fan offered a more detailed breakdown of Valentin’s three relationships, arguing that while Carly may be his healthiest option, Anna will always be the woman he loves most.

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“He and Nina had passion, but it was about possession and control, so the relationship was doomed to fail,” the viewer wrote. “His relationship with Carly is healthy and mature, but his true North will always be Anna. Anna is his soulmate.”

Anna may still own Valentin’s heart, but Carly is quickly becoming a compelling alternative. Whether their relationship can stand the test of time remains to be seen, but “General Hospital” fans have clearly noticed the chemistry, and some are more than ready to see #Varly ride off into the sunset.