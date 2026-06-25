The Gorgeous Alexandra Daddario’s Best & Most Dazzling Red Carpet Photos From Over the Years

Emmy-nominated American actress Alexandra Daddario is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful women on the planet.

40-year-old Daddario began acting in the early 2000s, with her first on-screen credit coming in a recurring role as Laurie Lewis on the popular soap opera “All My Children.” Her first movie role arrived three years later. It was a small part in the independent comedy-drama film “The Squid and the Whale.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Daddario is now known best for a plethora of major roles on both the big and small screens.

Movie-wise, she has starred in the likes of the 2013 slasher horror sequel “Texas Chainsaw 3D,” the 2015 disaster thriller “San Andreas,” the 2017 action comedy “Baywatch,” and the 2019 horror thriller “We Summon the Darkness.”

On television, her credits include shows like HBO’s black comedy “The White Lotus,” USA Network’s police procedural series “White Collar,” Paramount+’s dark comedy anthology series “Why Women Kill,” and the AMC horror series “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.”

Her fame has taken her to many red carpets. On said red carpets, she’s always the focal point of press attention. That means countless photographs have been taken of her on them.

It’s time to look through Alexandra Daddario’s best and most dazzling photos from red carpets over the years.

Woodland Nymph

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the Met Gala in 2024.

At the 2024 Met Gala in New York City, Daddario wore a delicate Dior Haute Couture lace gown embroidered with butterflies. She layered it over undergarments and had a snake headpiece in her hair. It evoked a woodland nymph. The theme that year was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Ethereal & Figure-Highlighting

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the Met Gala in 2023.

Daddario opted for a Dior Haute Couture long dress embroidered with cascades of pink beaded and faded silver tube details at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. It created a semi-sheer, ethereal nude-toned effect that highlighted her figure.

Pearl-Embellished

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the 74th Emmy Awards in 2022.

Daddario wore an asymmetric pearl-embellished Dior Couture gown embroidered with rhinestone tassels at the 74th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, in 2022. It was a dramatic and highly memorable look. She paired it with a chic, blunt bob.

The Feathered Look

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in 2025.

At the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in 2025, Daddario wore a striking Vivienne Westwood black-and-white gown with an asymmetrical, off-the-shoulder neckline. The neckline was made of voluminous white feathers.

A Runway Vibe

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2022.

Daddario wore a gorgeous, textured, high-fashion black Carolina Herrera mini dress with modern details at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California. It had a real runway vibe.

Elegant & Sophisticated

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the TAG Heuer New York City Flagship Celebration in 2023.

At the TAG Heuer New York City Flagship Celebration in 2023, Daddario chose to wear an elegant and sophisticated Oscar de la Renta gown. It created a refined silhouette and had luxury detailing suited to the high-end watch brand event.

Lady in Red

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the AMC Network’s Upfront event in 2025.

At the AMC Network’s Upfront event in New York City in 2025, Daddario opted for a bold red long-sleeve maxi dress from TOVE’s Pre-Fall 2025 collection. With its fitted bodice and cinched waist, it created a clean and simple silhouette.

Striking Black Beadwork

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2023.

At the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, Daddario wore a striking, black, long-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier gown. It had intricate beadwork and fringe details. It also featured a high neckline, dramatic blouson sleeves, and a bold-shouldered silhouette.

Old Hollywood Glamour

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022.

Daddario wore a plunging silver lamé column gown by Atelier Versace with a deep V-neckline and thigh-high slit at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California, in 2022. This one really channeled old Hollywood glamour.

Bewitching & Victorian-Inspired

Getty Alexandra Daddario at the premiere of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” in 2022.

Daddario went for a bewitching Victorian-inspired look at the premiere of “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches” in Los Angeles, California, in 2022. She wore a gothic, black and gold tulle embroidered, off-the-shoulder Dior Cruise gown. With it, she wore a lace corset bodice, a wide black leather belt, and a tiered skirt. She accessorized with dramatic black cherry lipstick. The actress plays neurosurgeon Dr. Rowan Fielding in the AMC horror series.

This year, as well as continuing her role in the above-mentioned “Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches,” Daddario will star as Catherine “Kitty” Hershey in the biographical drama movie “Hershey.”

Her other upcoming projects include the horror movie “Inground,” the romantic comedy-drama movie “Happy Life,” thriller film “Double Booked,” and the drama movie “American Fever Dream.” None of those have release dates yet.

We look forward to all of Daddario’s upcoming projects and can’t wait to see more of her looking fabulous on red carpets in the near future.

Alexandra Daddario’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.