Cameron Mathison & Girlfriend Taelyr Robinson Enjoy ‘DWTS’ Premiere

Soap hunk and Great American Family star Cameron Mathison brought his new lady love, Taelyr Robinson, to the Season 35 premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.” They enjoyed time in the ballroom as Mathison looked back on his time on the hit ABC reality TV show nearly two decades ago.

Cameron Mathison Hits ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Ballroom With New Girlfriend Taelyr Robinson

Weeks after going public with his new relationship, Mathison brought Robinson to celebrate the premiere of “Dancing With the Stars.” The Hallmark alum took to Instagram to reflect on the night and show off photos from it.

Robinson and Mathison posed for a few photos in the ballroom as well as for the after-party. It was smiles all around for the couple, who looked fabulous together.

There was even a TV clip of the couple laughing as host Alfonso Ribeiro mentioned Mathison, who was sitting right behind him during the show. It was hilarious.

Other photos in the social media share included Mathison talking with various cast members, doing segments for “Good Morning America,” and posing with “Dancing With the Stars” Season 34 winner Robert Irwin.

The “General Hospital” star even had a video of Robinson walking into the ballroom. Mathison used the post to reflect on his time on the reality TV show. He posted a couple of images from that time in his carousel of pictures.

“Season 35 premiere… 19 years since I was on the show🤯 Grateful to still be part of this family🕺🏽,” he wrote as his caption.

Mathison appeared on Season 5 of “Dancing With the Stars” back in 2007. The “All My Children” alum was paired with professional dancer Edyta Śliwińska. They came in fifth place.

Candace Cameron Bure popped up in the comments section of his Instagram post to write, “Jealous!!!”, which Mathison replied to saying, “@candacecbure soooo funnnn.” Bure appeared on Season 18 of “Dancing With the Stars,” where she came in third place with her partner, Mark Ballas.

Mathison and Bure are set to appear in the third Great American Family movie, “Sweet Christmas Anniversary,” this holiday season. They previously starred in “Home Sweet Christmas” and “Another Sweet Christmas.”

Mathison and Robinson took their relationship public on his 57th birthday in August. The relationship came two years after Mathison split from his wife, Vanessa Mathison, after 22 years of marriage.

Cameron Mathison Pokes Fun at His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Past

In a segment for “Good Morning America,” Mathison was in the ballroom bright and early with the infamous Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

“I got the Mirrorball Trophy that I never won, but ya know it’s as good as I am going to get,” he joked.

Mathison was on hand to promote the premiere on the ABC morning show. The actor hyped up the contestants as he admitted the rehearsals have been on fire.

“Season 35, it’s gonna be good,” Mathison spilled in his segment. There were clips of the cast talking in his tease as well.

Along with being part of the “Dancing With the Stars” premiere, Mathison was on hand on “Good Morning America” when the Season 35 cast was announced.