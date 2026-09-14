‘General Hospital’ Stars Announce Exciting New Career Move

Beloved soap stars Steve Burton (Jason) and Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) have announced a major new career move. The “General Hospital” besties are teaming up to enter the holiday movie genre. That’s right, they are following in the footsteps of some of their co-stars like Cameron Mathison (Drew), Ryan Paevey (Cassius), and Nazneen Contractor (Justine), who have made Christmas movies over the years.

‘General Hospital’ Stars Bradford Anderson and Steve Burton Team Up For New Project

In a press release, Anderson and Burton revealed they are teaming up for a new holiday movie. They have been developing the movie with their creative partner, Stacy Asencio-Sutphen.

Although the title of the film and details are being kept quiet for now, the press release describes the film as a “holiday whodunnit.” It’s kind of a nod to Burton and Anderson’s soap careers, as the genre often has whodunnit mysteries.

The movie won’t just be a mystery but will include: “quick-witted comedy, holiday romance, and a playful whodunit [as it] follows two unlikely partners as they stumble into a mystery in a charming small town at Christmas.” Anderson and Burton are set to star in the film, and casting is underway for the leads to star opposite them

“We have the best fans in the world, and the constant question we ask ourselves is, ‘What more can we do to entertain them?’ When we came up with this idea for a series of holiday films, we knew we had something special,” Anderson shared in a statement to Soap Opera Digest.

The “General Hospital” stars are currently working on the financing and distribution for the movie, which they view as the first in a franchise. They hope to release a new film each year.

Fans of the ABC soap shouldn’t worry that the new project means Burton or Anderson is leaving the show.

Anderson works on a recurring basis and has been part of the show since 2006. Currently, the actor has been off the canvas since Spinelli and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) moved to Australia in July. The exit was to allow Storms to be off-screen as she deals with health and personal issues.

Burton just returned to “General Hospital” from a brief break he took earlier in the spring. It was recently revealed the actor inked a new deal with the show to keep playing Jason. Burton has been on the show since 1991.

The ‘General Hospital’ Pals Have More Projects Together

Play

For years, Anderson and Bradford have been working together outside of the hit ABC soap. They used to be in a band called Port Chuck with soap hunks Scott Reeves and Brandon Barash. The latter are currently in a band called The Day Players with “Days of Our Lives” stars Eric Martsolf (Brady) and Carson Boatman (Johnny).

In 2018, Burton and Anderson launched their podcast, That’s Awesome with Steve Burton & Bradford Anderson. They talk about all things “General Hospital,” have guests from the soap world, and talk about their other pastime: touring.

The two men showcase their comedic and musical talents on their Stone Cold and the Jackal tour. They go all over the country entertaining fans and spilling soap tea.