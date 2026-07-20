Kirsten Storms Bravely Protects Her Daughter From Online Trolls as Custody Dispute Continues

After taking a lengthy absence from “General Hospital,” soap star Kirsten Storms has reemerged online, sporting a very different look.

While fans understandably remain concerned for the actress, she announced that she is dealing with private family matters as the custody battle over her 12-year-old daughter continues. Storms noted that she appreciates fans’ concern, but ultimately requests peace and understanding for her daughter’s sake.

Kirsten Storms Asks Public For Kindness & Understanding Amid Custody Battle

Kirsten Storms and Brandon Barash divorced in 2016 and went on to co-parent their daughter, Harper Rose. Storms ultimately moved from Los Angeles to Tennessee in 2025, seeking a quieter setting. Us Weekly obtained legal documents citing that Barash had filed for custody of Harper in 2025.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the 42-year-old gave a life update. Though she didn’t want to dig into every facet of the custody battle, she acknowledged many changes had come her way lately. But above all else, Storms asked for grace and dignity for her family, especially her 12-year-old daughter.

“I will briefly acknowledge that there is an ongoing situation with Brandon that will be getting sorted out (soon hopefully),” Storms addressed the problems with her ex-husband. “I would appreciate (and encourage) for people on here not to worry about me, or think there is something larger going on, other than 2 ex-spouses dealing with a ‘disagreement,’ that WILL be resolved.”

“I’m not the type of person to come on here and discuss the details of something this personal (or offensive to who I am), however before you guys starting commenting on this, please remember that we are people who are divorced and have a child. I appreciate the supportive comments, but now that my daughter is of the age where she will Google her name while riding the bus to school, I’m asking that the speculation on this issue please stop,” the soap star concluded the post.

In the comments, fans overwhelmingly agreed with Kirsten Storms’ statement.

“I’m happy you’re putting your health and daughter above everything else. Yes you can get another job but you can’t get another you or Harper ❤️” a kind fan shared.

The Soap Star Previously Addressed the Custody Battle in June

Kirsten Storms last shared an update on the custody battle in June 2026. “GH/work and life update…. 💕” she captioned an Instagram post.

“Update (again), this topic is difficult to address….but here we go…” she began the post. “I’m sure some of you guys have read the stories online regarding a situation involving something my ex-husband is currently trying to claim.”

The soap actress went on to discuss a claim involving her apartment break-in and her ongoing medical issues.

“Moving to Tennessee, as a single mom who lives alone 50% of the time, with a newly discovered brain aneurysm…. well, I don’t think I need to explain how upsetting this entire situation has been to me,” she continued. “I haven’t been online much because of how the circumstances have been twisted into something it shouldn’t be. This has been a very serious thing for me to go through.”

She concluded the post by firmly stating that she would put her and her daughter’s well-being above her acting career in Los Angeles.

Fans wish Kirsten Storms the best as she navigates this difficult chapter of life.