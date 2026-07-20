Alicia Silverstone Proudly Displays Her Eco-Friendly Home of 27 Years

“Clueless” star Alicia Silverstone resides in Los Angeles, but doesn’t feel called to the glitz and glamor of big Hollywood mansions. In fact, she prefers a much quieter lifestyle, complete with eco-friendly upgrades.

The 49-year-old recently invited the press for a look inside her cozy home, which she purchased 27 years ago. Over the past few decades, Silverstone has made the property her serene oasis in a city that never stops moving.

Alicia Silverstone Embraces Her Beautifully Green Home in Los Angeles

Alicia Silverstone first came across her home in the ’90s when she was a rising Hollywood star. She immediately fell in love with the tucked-away property, seated high above the city lights. The house wasn’t quite what other stars her age desired, but she knew it was the perfect match.

“It felt like ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’” the actress told PEOPLE. “It was all woods and overgrown and madness, and it had a wild feeling, it was perfect.”

While speaking with PEOPLE, Alicia Silverstone proudly showed off her fruit trees and berry bushes. She planted a blueberry bush for her son Bear when he was little. The produce has helped sustain their lifestyle, which Silverstone cites as incredibly important.

“I’m extremely conscious of the choices I make, so that my impact is as little as possible and I tread as lightly on the earth as I can. I take a lot of pride in that,” the actress told the outlet. “It just really makes me happy knowing that I don’t have to sacrifice beauty here. I don’t have to have things not be lovely in order to be green.”

She’s also taken care to install eco-friendly upgrades to the property, including solar panels on the roof and a graywater system that uses wastewater from the home’s plumbing to water the garden. Whenever the sinks or shower are used, the water goes to nourish her plants.

Motherhood Changed the Actress’ Perspective

Alicia Silverstone married Christopher Jarecki in 2005. They lived together in her eco-friendly home and welcomed their son, Bear, in 2011. The couple divorced in 2018. In many ways, her son influenced her desire to live a more green lifestyle.

“Bear inspired me to take care of all the things that I needed to do, that I was supposed to do when I was 19,” Silverstone told PEOPLE. She started looking into non-toxic materials and upcycling whenever possible.

“I start with gently used. If I can’t find something used, then I go to eco—something new that’s made with sustainable materials,” the “Clueless” star continued. She does occasionally purchase new items from shelves, but noted that it’s a fairly uncommon occurrence.

While many other celebrities look for their next big move, Alicia Silverstone is quite content in her cozy home.

“I’ve been here for a long time. And I’ve touched every little bit of it so much. I’ve put so much time and energy and love and stress in it. I have no reason to leave,” she told the outlet.