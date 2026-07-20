Iconic 90s Actress Reveals How She Feels About Her Famous Catchphrase 35 Years Later

Joanna Cassidy never expected a single line from “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” to follow her for more than three decades.

The actress reflected on playing Rose Lindsey in the 1991 comedy during an “ET Then & Now” interview. Although the movie was not an immediate hit, it later developed a loyal following and transformed one repeated response into a lasting pop-culture catchphrase.

“Right on top of that, Rose,” Joanna said after watching a clip. “That made my day.”

Fans Still Ask Joanna to Repeat the Line

In the movie, Christina Applegate’s character, Sue Ellen Crandell, lies about her age and professional experience to secure a job at General Apparel West.

Rose instructs Sue Ellen to respond with “I’m right on top of that, Rose” whenever she asks her to complete a task. The line has since become a popular meme used by people pretending they have a situation under control.

Joanna told the outlet that fans frequently recognize her and ask her to repeat it.

During one trip to Turks and Caicos, a young girl spotted Joanna walking along a dirt road and ran toward her. The fan asked whether she was Joanna Cassidy before requesting the famous line. “Things like that happen a lot,” Joanna said.

Christina Applegate’s Mother Made a Special Request

Joanna also remembered meeting Christina shortly before filming began.

The movie marked Christina’s first leading role in a feature film. Before production started, Christina’s mother, Nancy Priddy, leaned toward Joanna and asked her to look after her daughter.

“Please take care of my daughter,” Nancy said, according to Joanna. “You got it,” Joanna replied. “I will absolutely take care of her.”

Joanna remembered Christina as “adorable” and slightly nervous about the experience. She made it her personal mission to keep the young actress laughing during production.

The cast formed a close bond despite working through challenging conditions. Joanna recalled filming late at night in the San Fernando Valley while temperatures remained close to 100 degrees. “It was just a fun, fun shoot and just loving,” she said. “It was like a family.”

The Movie Did Not Become an Immediate Success

“Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” follows five siblings who are left alone after their elderly babysitter unexpectedly dies while their mother is traveling in Australia.

Sue Ellen takes a job to support the family and impresses Rose with her fabricated résumé and unexpected talent for fashion. The comedy did not receive widespread acclaim when it premiered, but it found a larger audience through home video, television broadcasts and streaming.

Joanna admitted that she still does not understand why viewers did not immediately embrace it. “I don’t understand why films don’t get legs initially,” she said, adding that the movie was “unique” from the beginning.

Joanna Is Still Acting

Joanna confirmed that she has no plans to retire. The “Blade Runner” actress said to Entertainment Tonight that she has several projects in development, including “Northbound” with Bruce Dern and “A Last Hand” with Beverly D’Angelo.

She also revealed that she worked opposite Pedro Pascal in an upcoming project titled “Behemoth” and recently completed a movie for the Hallmark Channel. Even with new projects ahead, Rose and her famous instruction remain an enduring part of Joanna’s career.