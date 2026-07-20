First-Look Images Revealed for Netflx’s ‘A Different World’ Reboot

With anticipation building about the upcoming Netflix reboot of “A Different World,” the streamer is whetting fans’ appetite with the release of the first batch of images from the set of the upcoming series.

The new version of the classic show will be both a reboot and a revival, revisiting a sitcom that remains a beloved remnant of 1990s pop culture.

Return to Hillman

Netflix A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Alijah Kai as Rashida in Episode 108 of A Different World. Cr. ELI JOSHUA ADE/Netflix © 2026

The original series began as a spinoff of “The Cosby Show,” a vehicle built around Lisa Bonet’s Denise Huxtable that followed her to college. When Bonet became pregnant shortly after her marriage to rocker Lenny Kravitz (resulting in the birth of future star Zoë Kravitz), producers pivoted to retool the sitcom as an ensemble piece — which resulted in the show that fans came to know and love.

Like the original, the new iteration of “A Different World” takes place at the fictional historically Black Hillman College,

“‘A Different World returns to Hillman College with a new class stepping onto campus — and beloved faces coming home,” notes Netflix.

A Link to the Past

Netflix A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Alijah Kai as Rashida, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Kennedi Reece as Hazel in Episode 102 of A Different World. Cr. Daniel Delgado Jr/Netflix © 2026

The new series will focus on Deborah Wayne, spirited daughter of the original series’ fan-favorite couple, Dwayne Wayne (Kadeem Hardison) and Whitney Gilbert (Jasmine Guy).

Per Netflix, Deborah is the couple’s “lovingly sheltered youngest daughter, a free spirit with a flair for the spotlight and a big heart who’s still figuring out her own path at Hillman.”

The Next Generation

A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Chibuikem Uche as Kojo, Alijah Kai as Rashida, Cornell Young IV as Shaquille, Maleah Joi Moon as Deborah, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Elijah J. Roberts as Jalen, Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir in Episode 105 of A Different World. Cr. Netflix © 2026

Through Deborah’s eyes, viewers will meet a new generation of Hillman students.

“Along the way, she’s joined by a new generation that reflects the breadth of Black life on campus: Rashida Duvall (Alijah Kai), a first‑gen criminal justice major; Shaquille Johnson (Cornell Young IV), a five‑star athlete choosing legacy; Amir Rodale (Jordan Aaron Hall), a sharp psych major better at fixing everyone else’s problems than facing his own; Hazel Henry (Kennedi Reece), a church‑raised small‑town girl defining her own values; and Kojo Achebe (Chibuikem Uche), a Ghanaian‑Nigerian fashion entrepreneur finding the courage to follow his vision,” the synopsis states.

“Set against the rituals, humor, and nuances of an HBCU, ‘A Different World’ is a hopeful dramedy, full of heart and unapologetically centered on the richness and complexity of the Black experience,” adds the synopsis.

Look For Some ‘Different World’ Stars to Return

Netflix A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Jordan Aaron Hall as Amir, Kennedi Reece as Hazel, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ron in Episode 106 of A Different World. Cr. Netflix © 2026

According to Netflix, when Deborah first arrives at Hillman, she “finds the shadow of her parents difficult to escape as she sets out to build her own legacy, while having the time of her life, alongside a whole new generation of Hillman’s best and brightest.”

Netflix A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Charnele Brown as Kimberly, Cree Summer as Freddie, Jasmine Guy as Whitley in Episode 106 of A Different World. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2026

In that vein, some of the show’s original stars will be popping in. Both Kadeem Hardison and Jasmine Guy will appear, as will Cree Summer (who played Freddie Brooks) and Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson).

Other OG stars from “A Different World” confirmed to return are Glynn Turman, Dawnn Lewis, Charnele Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Jada Pinkett Smith.

A Familiar Face Behind the Camera

Netflix A Different World – Season 1. (L to R) Charnele Brown as Kimberly, Jasmine Guy as Whitley, Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne, Darryl M. Bell as Ron, Cree Summer as Freddie in Episode 106 of A Different World. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2026

Felicia Pride will serve as showrunner, writer, and executive producer

She’s joined by executive producer and director Debbie Allen, who famously led the original “A Different World” throughout the majority of its run. Allen is reportedly an integral part of the new reboot, lending her assistance to ensure the new version stays true to the OG sitcom.

Also onboard are executive producers Tom Werner, Reggie Rock Bythewood, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Mandy Summers.

When Will ‘A Different World’ Premiere

Netflix

“A Different World” will make its debut September 24 on Netflix.