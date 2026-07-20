Mara Wilson Fondly Reflects On Decades-Long Friendship With ‘Favorite Uncle’ Danny DeVito

In the ’90s, Mara Wilson was one of the biggest names in child stardom. However, life wasn’t always as glamorous as it seemed on screen.

Now 38, Mara Wilson is reflecting on an incredibly painful chapter of her life. Through it all, her “Matilda’ co-star Danny DeVito supported her and provided unconditional love and support. See what she had to say during a recent panel appearance.

Danny DeVito Helped Mara Wilson During a Family Tragedy

Even 30 years after the premiere, “Matilda” is still a beloved ’90s hit. Mara Wilson appeared at the Fanboy Expo Knoxville earlier this month to discuss her experience making the movie. Danny DeVito in particular made a strong impression on the young girl.

“I call him my favorite uncle,” Wilson said of her former co-star. Though he played Matilda’s villainous father on screen, Danny DeVito was a beacon of kindness and compassion in real life. His wife, Rhea Pearlman, also starred in the film and stepped in when Mara Wilson needed her.

“’Matilda’ means the most to me because I had a lot to do. It was a big responsibility. I was the title character,” the former child star shared. “It was difficult at times, I was also going through a hard time, but as I told you, Danny DeVito did not literally adopt me — that’s a myth — but he did take very good care of my family.”

As production on “Matilda” continued, Mara Wilson’s mother, Suzie Wilson, was diagnosed with breast cancer. Though she fought bravely, she ultimately lost her battle in April 1996, mere months before the film’s release. Director Danny DeVito dedicated the film to her memory.

“[DeVito] really helped me and my family when we were going through something terrible. And they were very loving and kind, and I made so many lifelong friends on that,” Wilson recalled. “And yes, there were hard days, but there were also days where it felt like summer camp, and I am still friends with the people that I worked on it with today.”

The Former Child Star Also Adored Robin Williams

Before starring as the title character in “Matilda,” Mara Wilson starred as Robin Williams’ youngest child in the 1993 film, “Mrs. Doubtfire.”

“One of my favorite memories is when we were doing the petting zoo scene, and we were outside and I’m riding the pony, and he took his hat off, and he put oats into his hat for the pony to eat,” the actress shared “And the pony ate it out of his hat. Then, he turned to me with this hat, full of oats and pony slobber, and said, ‘Wanna wear it?’ And that’s just classic Robin.”

“I must have made a disgusted face because I remember them yelling cut and everybody laughing after that. And he really knew just what to do to make kids laugh. He’d make little hand puppets like this, argue back and forth with each other,” Wilson fondly remembered.

Fans look forward to hearing more positive stories from Mara Wilson’s time as a child star.