‘Taxi’ Star Danny DeVito Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late James Burrows

The television community is mourning the loss of legendary sitcom director and producer James Burrows. Among those honoring his memory are longtime friends and collaborators Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman.

Burrows, who died on June 19 at the age of 85, leaves behind one of the most celebrated careers in television history. Spanning over five decades, he helped create and shape some of the industry’s most iconic comedies, including “Taxi,” “Cheers,” “Friends,” “Frasier,” “The Big Bang Theory,” and “Will & Grace.” Along the way, he directed more than 1,000 television episodes and earned 11 Emmy Awards.

For DeVito and Perlman, however, Burrows was more than a television legend. The couple worked closely with him during their years on the beloved sitcom “Taxi.” Burrows helped guide the groundbreaking series that launched the careers of several cast members. Following news of his death, DeVito and Perlman shared a heartfelt tribute, remembering Burrows not only for his extraordinary talent but also for the friendship and support he offered throughout the years.

DeVito’s Tribute to Burrows

After the news of Burrows’ death came out, the tributes started coming in from all across the industry. One of those tributes came from DeVito and Perlman. They both worked together with him on “Taxi” and “Cheers.”

In a statement to Deadline, the couple said, “Rhea and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Jimmy Burrows. The entire DeVito family feels the loss of such an exceptional man, and we send our love to Debbie, Jimmy’s children, and all of his loved ones.”

They went on to talk about the legacy that was Burrows’ career. They said, “Jimmy guided Rhea and me through 16 seasons of television. He was the very best at his craft. His positive spirit, boundless energy, and tireless work defined what it takes to run a show and keep people laughing.”

The couple ended by saying, “He will always be in our hearts.”

A Legend in TV Comedies

If you watch TV comedies, then you have almost certainly laughed at some of Burrows’ work. The acclaimed director helped create “Cheers.” He also played a pivotal role behind the scenes of some of television’s most enduring sitcoms, including “Taxi,” “Friends,” “2 Broke Girls,” “3rd Rock from the Sun,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Frasier.”

Burrows had a huge influence on comedy television that spanned generations. He had a career that stretched over 50 years, and he helped shape the way sitcoms are made today.

In a statement to PEOPLE, his family celebrated the “extraordinary life and enduring legacy of James ‘Jimmy’ Burrows.” They said he was “one of the most influential and beloved directors in television history.”

They also hit on more than just his work. The family added, “But beyond his remarkable achievements, Burrows will be remembered for something even greater: his kindness, generosity, and unwavering belief in the people around him. He possessed a rare ability to make everyone better and was known for remembering every person he met by name, making colleagues at every level feel seen, valued, and appreciated.”

Burrows is survived by his wife, Debbie, four daughters, and seven grandchildren.