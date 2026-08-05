RHOC Alum Lydia McLaughlin Shares Sweet Family Moments From Italy & Emotional Tribute to Late Mom & Brother

appeared on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 8 and 12. Though she’s no longer on reality TV, fans can still follow her on social media, where she regularly shares personal milestones and family moments with her husband, Doug McLaughlin, and their three sons.

Most recently, McLaughlin shared that she and her family traveled to Italy, posting photos of their beautiful vacation on the Italian coast. However, the trip was also an emotional one for the former RHOC star, as she paid tribute to those who have passed away, including her loving mother Judy Stirling, who regularly appeared on the show, and her late brother, Geoffrey Shyam Stirling.

Lydia McLaughlin Enjoys Italian Getaway With Her Family

Getty Lydia McLaughlin and Doug McLaughlin attend the launch celebration of Nobleman Magazine’s Issue #9 at Timothy Oulton Los Angeles Showroom on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Lydia McLaughlin, her husband, Doug McLaughlin, and their three sons enjoyed a memorable summer getaway in Italy. The former RHOC star shared a series of photos capturing some of her family’s favorite memories of the trip, including taking in the breathtaking cliffsides of Positano, spending a fun-filled day on a boat with her sons, and enjoying a special date night with Doug while exploring the charming Italian town.

The vacation appeared to be a family affair with McLaughlin’s brother, Jesse Stirling, his wife and daughter also enjoying the Italian coast. However, it also had the reality star reflecting on the loss of both her mother and her other brother, who would also join her on what she called “family adventures.”

“I’m not talking loud… I’m Italian.” 🤌🏼🇮🇹 I love Italy. I love my family. 💕,” McLaughlin’s caption read.

“We all miss my mom and my brother on these family adventures, and there will always be a part of our hearts that wishes they were here. But we are also deeply thankful for this beautiful life and the incredible world God has given us to explore.🙏🏼,” she continued.

“So much laughter. ❤️‍🩹 Time with the people I love is my love language. Here’s just a little glimpse of our July in Italy to share with you. ❤️🇮🇹,” she wrote.

McLaughlin’s Mother & Brother’s Tragic Passings

McLaughlin’s mother, Judy Stirling, played a significant role in her daughter’s life, something fans got to see during her time on RHOC. While McLaughlin admitted that she was not fond of her mother’s cannabis use, the two shared an incredibly close bond. Fans will also never forget Stirling’s whimsical personality, including her iconic habit of carrying fairy dust everywhere she went.

On October 9, 2024, McLaughlin shared on Instagram that her mother had passed away the night before. Sharing a photo of her and her mom wearing crowns and laughing together, McLaughlin wrote, “My mom passed away last night. 🤍 We are heart broken but we know she’s dancing with Jesus. 💫 Fairdust, confetti bombs and crowns like heaven has never seen before. 👑What’s in the cat is in the kitten and I promise to continue to make you proud.”

According to Us Weekly, McLaughlin later shared on Instagram Stories that her mother passed away after a private battle with breast cancer. She was 76.

Sadly, a year later, Lydia also lost her brother, Geoffrey Shaym Stirling. Geoffrey was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in April 2025 in Newport Beach, California.

McLaughlin paid an emotional tribute to her late brother on Instagram, sharing photos and videos of her and her family releasing white doves at his funeral.

“Yesterday, we laid my brother to rest. Just six months ago, we stood in this same place, grieving the loss of my mom. 🪽 My heart is broken, and the shock still hasn’t settled. 💔 But even in the sorrow, I cling to what I know is true: God is good. He is in control. I am not. My brother is now with my mom, and I hold onto the promise that one day, we’ll all be reunited. Until then, I will miss them every single day. 💫🕊️🤍🙏🏼,” she captioned her post.