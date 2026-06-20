Jennifer Aniston Mourns a Heartbreaking Loss—’He Was a Father Figure to Me’

Jennifer Aniston is grieving the man she considered family. The “Friends” star posted a moving tribute on Saturday to James Burrows, the beloved director who died Friday at 85, calling him a guiding presence who shaped her life far beyond the soundstage.

Jennifer Aniston Recalls How James Burrows Treated the ‘Friends’ Cast Like Family

“Papa Burrows. The hardest thing about writing this is that you spent a lifetime making people feel loved, and now it feels impossible to put all of that love into a few paragraphs,” Aniston wrote on Instagram.

She recalled how Burrows affectionately referred to the cast as his own. “He called us his ‘kids’ — ‘Where are the kids?’ ‘Let’s see if the kids can make the joke work.’ No pressure.

Aniston said Burrows played an important role in her life, standing by her through some of her greatest successes and toughest moments.

“His own incredible children were generous enough to share him with all of us who were lucky enough to experience his unicorn presence,” she wrote.

“He was a father figure to me. He always checked in on me. He worried about me, celebrated me, taught me, guided me, and held me through the hardest times and the best of times. He spoiled us rotten.”

She closed with a line that echoed his signature greeting. “I miss your voice. I miss your laugh. I miss your brilliance. Wherever you are, I hope someone is asking, ‘Where are the kids?'”

The Father of the Modern Sitcom

Getty

Burrows is often credited with helping shape the modern sitcom. In addition to directing some of television’s most beloved comedies, he co-created “Cheers,” directed dozens of episodes of “Taxi,” and guided “Will & Grace” through both its original run and revival.

Over a career that spanned more than 50 years, he directed more than 1,000 television episodes and earned 11 Emmy Awards.

According to Aniston, his greatest legacy extended far beyond television. She said the final lesson he left the “Friends” cast was the importance of treating one another with kindness and respect.

“Most of all, he taught us—the kids—how important it is to love and respect one another. To take care of each other. To have each other’s backs and support each other, no matter what. And we did just that.

The ‘Friends’ Family Says Goodbye

Aniston was not the only cast member paying tribute. Courteney Cox remembered the playful nickname Burrows gave her over the years.

“I have no idea why or what it means, but I just went with it ’cause he was Jimmy Burrows,” she wrote, recalling that he called her “Cox-N-Hammer.”

Cox also praised his humility, saying that despite his legendary success, he remained remarkably grounded and that “everything was better when he was around.”

Matt LeBlanc shared a photo of himself with Burrows at a sporting event and reflected on the director’s lasting influence. “Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you,” he wrote.

“You sir are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act.”

David Schwimmer focused on the atmosphere Burrows created behind the scenes, crediting him with making the cast feel supported from the very beginning.

“His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I’m sure we weren’t the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off,” Schwimmer wrote, describing him as “loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful.”

Lisa Kudrow also honored the television legend, sharing a photo of the two together on the set of “The Comeback.”