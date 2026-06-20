‘Friends’ Cast Remembers Beloved Director James Burrows After His Passing

Members of the Friends cast are paying tribute to James Burrows, who directed numerous episodes of the popular show, following news of his death at 85.

Specifically, Burrow directed 15 episodes, including “The One with the Blackout,” which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Lisa Kudrow, who played Phoebe Buffay, shared a photo of herself and the late director on Instagram while the two were on the set of The Comeback.

Along with his work on Friends, Burrows also had a prominent role in shows such as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Will & Grace, Taxi, Frasier, and 3rd Rock from the Sun. He won 11 Emmys across his career, being nominated over 48 times. He also directed over 1,000 television episodes.

David Schwimmer Remembers James Burrow As ‘A Father Figure’

David Schwimmer, who played Ross on Friends, shared two photos of himself with Burrows while penning a heartfelt tribute.

“Jimmy Burrows brought out the best in every actor he ever worked with, and elevated every show he directed, making it funnier and more moving than anyone expected,” he began on Instagram. “His warmth, humility and generosity made us feel safe, like family, and I’m sure we weren’t the only cast to feel that way. He looked out for us, on camera and off.”

Schwimmer went on to call Burrows “another Father figure for me,” saying that he was “Paternal in the best sense of the word: Loving, wise, encouraging, challenging, instructive, patient, inspiring, playful—and on my best days, I’d like to think, even proud.”

“Thousands of writers, actors, producers, crew members and network execs are forever blessed to have been on a sound stage with him, watching him work and learning from his incomparable talent,” he continued. “Jimmy, I miss you already and I’m forever grateful to you. Thank you for being such a wonderful director, mentor and friend.”

Matt Leblanc Details James Burrows’ ‘Impact and Influence’

Matt LeBlanc, who played Joey on the show, also shared two photos of himself with Burrows, sharing a heartfelt tribute to the director.

“Jimmy, words cannot describe the impact and influence you had on us and everyone who was lucky enough to have known you,” he wrote on Instagram. “You sir, are a true icon on so many levels. Well wishes in your next act. You will be missed. God Bless.”

Under LeBlanc’s post, many also paid tribute.

“I’m so sad Matt , he was the best. He Often spoken about how much he loved you. Sending love and comfort mate,” actor Sean Maguire commented

“He was the best,” actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote.

“Love to you @mleblanc Jimmy will be sorely missed but oh, my goodness will he live on inside every laugh that trails behind him flying home. Such an influence on all our lives. Love you ❤️‍🩹♥️❣️,” actress Jane Sibbett posted.

“I grew up watching so many shows with his name on it. He touched so many lives with his creativity. I’m sorry for your personal loss, Matt. Take care of your tender heart,” one person said.

“So sorry for your loss Matt. Jimmy Burrows brought so much laughter to many millions when we clearly needed it most. Rest easy sir. 🙏🙏🙏😔,” another person shared.