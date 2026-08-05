Kyle Richards Reflects on Painful Sister Moment With Kim — and What She’d Do Differently 15 Years Later

Kyle Richards opened up about one of her most painful moments on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” – and how she has grown in the 15 years since it first aired on TV.

In a new interview, the Bravo reality star told The Hollywood Reporter that she regrets confronting her sister Kim on camera in the Season 1 finale in 2011. In the famous scene, Richards lunged at her older sister and called her “sick” and claimed she was an alcoholic. Kim fired back to accuse Kyle of stealing her house.

“In season one, in the back of the limo with my sister, the world saw a traumatic family dynamic,” Richards told THR in the new interview. “I stilI get teary watching it. I would never handle it that way today. I wouldn’t lunge at Kim in the limo. I also understand alcoholism differently now. And I’ve learned to confront people constructively. It took me 15 years on the show, with everyone watching.”

When asked if she wished she could delete the scene, Richards revealed that cast members have no power to have a scene kept out of the show.

She also noted, “The audience doesn’t let you forget a thing.”

Kyle Richards Called the Aftermath of the Limo Fight ‘The Most Difficult Time’ of Her Life

Getty Kim Richards and Kyle Richards/Getty

The Richards sisters were estranged for a long time after the limo fight but have since reconciled. But in 2011, Richards addressed the argument in a post on her Bravo blog and revealed that she still carried the trauma from it with her.

“After this horrible argument between Kim and I, we didn’t speak for a long time,” she shared at the time. “My heart was broken and I suffered an incredible amount of anxiety and panic attacks. Next to losing my mother, this was the most difficult time of my life.”

During a 2026 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Richards admitted the family fight was the one moment that she wished cameras had not captured out of all 15 seasons.

“That’s a no-brainer for me,” she shared.

Kyle Richards Has Been Sober for 4 Years

While she was not a big drinker herself, Kyle Richards made the decision to give up alcohol four years ago. In a recent post on her Instagram page, she explained that she stopped drinking during a difficult time in her life when she didn’t feel her best physically or mentally and “didn’t feel like I could afford any bad days.”

“What I wasn’t expecting was a calmer Kyle in spite of going through very challenging times,” she wrote. “Something shifts in you even if you aren’t a big drinker. Things that would normally make me feel anxious, I now faced with an unfamiliar calmness. Looking healthier was just a bonus.”

“I didn’t think I’d be here 4 years later sharing that I still haven’t drank,” the RHOBH star added. But I’m happy and proud that I can say that.”