Bethenny Frankel Opens Up About the ‘Major’ Misdiagnosis That Left Her Confused

Bethenny Frankel of “Real Housewives of New York” fame is sharing a major health update after learning that a diagnosis she previously received was likely a misdiagnosis.

Several months ago, the SkinnyGirl founder shared a concerning update about her health. Now, the reality star has taken to Instagram with another health update. A new team of medical specialists reviewed her medical records and determined that she may have been misdiagnosed with “something pretty major.” However, she has not specified the exact health condition she’s referring to.

In the Instagram video, the 55-year-old entrepreneur added that the new medical team in question was not some nonsense “vanity concierge doctor.” According to her, it is all “very, very legitimate.”

Frankel shared that this discovery has left her confused, as she was already living with the belief that she had the condition.

Bethenny Frankel Previously Opened Up About Her Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosis

SURFSIDE, FLORIDA – APRIL 30: Bethenny Frankel attends Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group’s race weekend kickoff at The Surf Club Restaurant on April 30, 2026 in Surfside, Florida. (Photo by Alekandra London/Getty Images)

Several months ago, Frankel publicly shared a concerning update about her health. She had been diagnosed with stage 2 chronic kidney disease.

Understandably, the announcement was met with sober reflection. According to the former RHONY star, she first learned that her kidney function was lower than normal after a routine bloodwork. She admitted that she was initially hesitant to follow up with further tests, but her team urged her to learn more.

“I was told I had a doctor’s appointment with a kidney specialist and I didn’t want to go,” she said. Upon heeding her team’s advice, she received the alarming diagnosis.

The specialist in attendance explained that various factors could account for her condition. This includes urinary tract issues or even an autoimmune disorder.

Following this update, in her usual manner, Frankel revealed that she does not drink much water. She also shared that she had dealt with urinary tract infections before, albeit not as frequently anymore.

Frankel followed up her revelation by reassuring her fans. She stated that she didn’t intend to alarm fans, rather to encourage them to be more mindful of their health.

Other Health Challenges Frankel Has Been Open About Over The Years

Getty Bethenny Frankel attends Amazon Home For The Holidays

Frankel has never shied away from updating the public on her health. The Real Housewives of New York alumna revealed her struggle with long COVID and an autoimmune disorder (POTS).

In 2023, the reality star opened up about dealing with ongoing symptoms after COVID-19. She also spoke about her diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), an autoimmune condition.

She offered insight on her struggles during a GRWM routine on Instagram. Part of the caption read, “I am on a medical journey, and I’m serious about getting answers. From long COVID to body pain to dehydration to dark circles to autoimmune disorders, it’s a lot to process and digest. I’ve learned that doing things piecemeal in life and in health doesn’t work. I need to tackle this puzzle, and I’m taking you with me. Bear with me, because I’m also learning a new language”

Her openness about her experiences has allowed her to connect with others dealing with similar issues.

The Reality Star Urges Fans to be ‘Very Thorough’ With Their Health After Shocking Discovery

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 14: Bethenny Frankel attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch of the 2026 Issue at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

﻿After discovering this misdiagnosis, the SkinnyGirl founder encourages fans and followers to take a more active role in their medical care.

“…and I just think there’s nothing we should be more thorough about than our medical care, our health, and just think about it,” she said. Frankel also said she initially did not plan to share this update. She only changed her mind because she figured it “could help one or several of you” be more mindful when it comes to healthcare matters.

“Don’t believe everything you hear on the internet,” she advised. “Don’t believe everything that chat tells you, but I do believe that whether it’s gluten intolerance or an allergy, or gut. Everybody’s sort of saying that they have everything,” she finished.