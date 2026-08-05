‘The Princess Diaries 3’ is ‘Officially in the Works,’ Anne Hathaway Confirmed to Return

It’s official: the third “Princess Diaries” movies is underway.

Anne Hathaway is set to reprise her role in the beloved film franchise in “The Princess Diaries 3.”

Massive Success

People reports that the long-awaited sequel is “officially in the works,” with Hathaway attached to once again play Mia Thermopolis, the American girl who found out she was heir to the throne of the Genovia, a fictional European kingdom. To prepare for her new role she was tutored in the ways of royalty by her grandmother, Queen Clarisse Renaldi (screen legend Julie Andrews).

The success of the 2001 classic propelled Hathaway to stardom. A sequel — “The Princess Diaries 2” — arrived in 2004. In that film, Mia became queen; meanwhile, both films earned a combined $300 million at the box office while also becoming cultural touchstones that have been discovered by new generations of viewers.

A Long Time Coming

In October 2024, Hathaway confirmed that a third film in the series had officially been placed in development. Adele Lim was attached to direct, telling Variety in a statement, “As a diehard fan of the original ‘Princess Diaries,’ I’m beyond excited to be a part of bringing the third iteration of this beloved franchise to life. We look forward to celebrating its core tenants of female power, joy and mentorship with audiences worldwide.”

At the time, Hathaway confirmed the news with an Instagram post.

However, earlier this month Hathaway revealed there had been a setback; during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy to promote “The Odyssey,” she revealed that the script was being rewritten, but assured fans that the sequel was “moving in the right direction.”

However, she also revealed that “The Princess Diaries 3” wouldn’t be arriving anytime soon. As the pregnant star explained during that SiriusXM appearance, “I’m busy making baby number three, and that has sort of taken the place of knowing when exactly I can make ‘Princess Diaries 3.’”

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Who’s Coming Back?

According to People, Hathaway is the only star who is officially attached at the moment.

However, the magazine also notes that several actors who appeared in the first two films have acknowledged they’d be willing to return when the third film finally gets up and running.

Will Julie Andrews Return?

As viewers of the films can attest, the heart of the film is the relationship between Mia and her grandmother.

That begs the question: will Julie Andrews return to reprise her role?

Andrews, who celebrated her 90th birthday in October 2025, has previously said that she’d return if able. “I think I would. I’m getting awfully old and crotchety. I’m not sure if it’s the right timing, but I think to work with Annie would be lovely again,” she said on “The Talk @ Home” in 2025, via People.

A few years later, however, her attitude had shifted. “It’s quite a long time now since the two ‘Diaries’ were done, and I’m not sure, but sometimes it’s best to leave a good thing alone,” she told Today. “I don’t like it when people milk and milk and milk the subject, you know, ‘til it’s dead.”

That said, she added, “I’d be very happy if we did do another one.”

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A Life-Changing Movie

In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, Hathaway reflected on how much the movie impacted her life, admitting it “was the film that changed my life.”

She added: “I was 17 years old when we made this, and so I hadn’t met as many people yet in my life. So I knew [director] Gary Marshall was really special and I knew Julie Andrews was really special. But now sitting here watching this from this point of view, they’re two of the most magical people I have ever met.”