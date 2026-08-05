There Are 4 Arrowverse Shows Left on Netflix: Here’s When They’ll Leave

There was once a time when The CW ruled Netflix. All the shows would head to the streaming giant days after season finales would air, and fans could easily jump between the various shows. Among the hits was the Arrowverse, which started with “Arrow” and transformed into something nobody initially expected.

After “Arrow” came “The Flash,” and then the likes of “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and much more were added. They even all started to cross over into each other, making it imperative that fans watched each of them to understand who the characters were.

4 Arrowverse Shows Remain Standing on Netflix

Getty SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 26: In this handout photo provided by Warner Bros, Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Grant Gustin, and Tom Cavanagh of “The Flash” attend Comic-Con International 2014 on July 26, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Smallz+Raskind/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via Getty Images)

Fans knew that, eventually, the Arrowverse shows would leave the streamer. “Arrow” was the first, as that was the first to end on The CW. The deal between The CW and Netflix meant that shows would remain for between five and six years — in most cases — on Netflix before departing for other platforms.

“Batwoman” never made it to Netflix in the first place. The series premiered in 2019, which was after the initial deal came to an end. Like “Charmed” and “Walker,” the series was able to go directly to another platform, and since it was a Warner Bros. show, HBO Max made the most sense.

Likewise, “Constantine” was created before the deal was ever put in place. Plus, this series was never officially part of the Arrowverse until long after its cancellation, when Matt Ryan reprised his role in “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” so it technically doesn’t count.

“Black Lightning,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” and “The Flash” are the four Arrowverse shows that remain on the streaming giant, but their time on Netflix will come to an end soon. And they’re leaving in the order they were just mentioned.

When Will the Arrowverse Shows Depart Netflix?

Getty SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 20: (L-R) China Anne McClain, Cress Williams and Nafessa Williams speak at the “Black Lightning” Special Video Presentation and Q&A during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Black Lightning” is going to be the first of the shows to leave Netflix, with a date of Sept. 1, 2026, already set. That means the last day to binge-watch all four seasons of the high-energy series will be on Aug. 31, 2026.

After that, “Supergirl” will depart. It makes the last of the four leaving in 2026, as it’s slated to leave on Dec. 15. The last day to watch all six seasons.

Then in 2027, another of the Arrowverse shows will depart. Scheduled for Sept. 2, 2027, at the time of writing this, all seven seasons of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” will leave. This was the cancellation most fans were salty about, as the series didn’t quite get the finish that the other Arrowverse shows were offered, and that was linked to the change behind-the-scenes at The CW, as Nexstar took over.

Finally, “The Flash” will depart. Fans have until 2028 to watch all nine seasons of this, with a slated departure date of Nov. 28, 2028.

After they leave Netflix, it’s not clear where they will go. “Arrow” went to HBO Max, but it’s possible that other streaming platforms will step in and gain licensing agreements. This could depend on the popularity of the shows and Warner Bros.’ willingness to create deals when it could have its popular series on its own platform.