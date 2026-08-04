Netflix Is Quietly Removing One of the Most Popular Music Dramas in TV History

As a new month starts, it means the last chance warnings pop up for various shows and movies. “Nashville” is the latest one on the list, as all six seasons get ready to depart Netflix.

The popular country music drama starred Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere as they battled it out to be the best in the business. Mixed with stereotypical pop-star antics, family drama, and original music, the series delivered some of the most entertaining and heartfelt storylines.

When Will ‘Nashville’ Leave Netflix?

Getty BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 27: Actresses Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere speak onstage at the “Nashville” panel during the Disney/ABC Television Group portion of the 2012 Summer TCA Tour on July 27, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

The ABC-turned-CMT series will depart Netflix on Sept. 15, 2026. That means the last day to binge-watch all six seasons is on Sept. 15. This is subject to change if Netflix manages to renew the current licensing deal, but nothing is guaranteed when it comes to streaming. ‘Nashville’ is available to buy on DVD and Blu-Ray, so you can avoid playing the streaming game if you need to!

There’s no confirmed new home for the drama after it leaves Netflix just yet. As it started in the hands of ABC, it’s possible that it could go to Hulu. However, the final two seasons aired on CMT, and that doesn’t have its own streaming platform, which leads to a potential auction for the licensing rights.

While “Nashville” performed well on ABC at first, the fourth season wasn’t strong enough to score another renewal. However, CMT stepped in to save the country music series, although it meant a whole new creative team, including new showrunners. Then Britton left after five seasons, leading to a sixth and final season, which still received strong remarks from critics, but it didn’t quite feel like the same series.

What Is ‘Nashville’ About?

Getty NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 05: Charles Esten and Hayden Panettiere attend Build Presents Charles Esten & Hayden Panettiere Discussing “Nashville” at AOL HQ on January 5, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Have you been on the fence to even try out the series? At first, “Nashville” is a story of two country music stars. Britton’s Rayna James is considered the “Queen of Country Music,” but she her newest album is struggling in the sales and her tour isn’t even halfway to being sold out. There is a growing focus on Panetierre’s Juliette Barnes, who is more a country pop singer and more than willing to play it up for the cameras and the press.

The two begin a rivalry after Rayna’s record label suggests that she opens for Juliette. Of course, she immediately shoots the idea down, but the rivalry really heats up when they both fight for Deacon Clayborne, a guitarist with a history with Rayna. Fans get to see more of the messy world of country music, as the personal lives of all the stars are exposed.

As the series progresses, “Nashville” reminds viewers that this is a town for new country music stars, as well. Those who want to play country music will move there for a shot, and those who live there are surrounded by dreamers and hopers. With the likes of Scarlett, Gunner, and Will, there are younger stars rising through the ranks, following their passions, and simply learning their place in life.

You’ve got six seasons to catch up on, and just more than a month to do it. Whether you’re rewatching for the millionth time or just getting into it, now is the time to start that “Nashville” binge-watch.