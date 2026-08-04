Trisha Yearwood Reaches Monumental 35-Year Career Milestone

Trisha Yearwood is celebrating a major 35-year milestone in her historic country music career.

She’s commemorating the release of her debut hit, “She’s in Love With the Boy.” The infectious 1991 track not only established Yearwood as one of the most powerful vocalists of her generation, but it also cemented her place in country music history right out of the gate.

Decades later, as fans celebrate the milestone alongside her, Yearwood’s breakout moment remains as timeless and beloved as ever.

Trisha Yearwood Remains Thankful For Her Blessings

On Instagram, Trisha Yearwood shared her joy over the milestone 35th anniversary of her first country music release, “She’s In Love With The Boy.”

The singer wrote, “In 1991 I was just getting started and thanks to YOU, 35 years later, I am looking into the mirror celebrating all we have created together! Thank you, Jon Ims, for writing this song. It truly changed my life! Happy 35th to ‘She’s In Love With The Boy’ going number one! xoxo, Trisha.”

The iconic song tells the story of teenagers, Katie and Tommy, who have fallen head over heels for one another. Despite Katie’s father insisting that Tommy “ain’t got a lick of sense” and wouldn’t amount to much, Katie’s mother steps in to remind her husband that he wasn’t much different back when they were young and broke.

The heartwarming lyrics and irresistible chorus struck an immediate chord with fans, turning the story song into an instant classic. When the track surged to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, Yearwood became the first female country artist in more than 15 years to send her debut single all the way to No. 1, according to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Fans Reacted to the Spectacular Anniversary Post

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In the comments section of Trisha Yearwood’s Instagram post, fans reacted to the spectacular news. They honored the song that made her a superstar and shared their own feelings about how it impacted them 35 years later.

One fan wrote, “What’s meant to be will always find a way. I loved this song so much as a little girl. Thank you for making me feel nostalgic.”

“This song is why I started following your music. So true back then, and now! Cheers to another 35!!” exclaimed a second Instagram user.

A third follower penned, “I bought this on cassette back then and wore it OUT!! Literally still my favorite Trisha song. ‘Walkaway Joe’ is a close 2nd. Love you, Trisha!!!”

“This album sure was on repeat in my house growing up! Thank you,” shared a fourth fan.

Trisha Yearwood officially cemented her legacy when she was honored with the 2,805th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Recording category. The landmark ceremony took place outside the historic Capitol Records Building on Vine Street, where Yearwood was joined by her husband, Garth Brooks, alongside guest speakers and close friends Reba McEntire and Carly Pearce.

She continues to record and tour and plans to release new music, expand her popular cooking and lifestyle brand, and embark on upcoming tour dates alongside her husband, Garth Brooks.