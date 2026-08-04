Kids’ Night on Broadway Is Back—Here’s How to Take Your Kids for Free

For one night only, Broadway opens its doors to kids, for free!

Taking your kids to see a Broadway show in New York City is an unforgettable experience. However, high ticket prices can quickly make a family outing feel out of reach. But for one special evening, kids 18 and under can attend a participating Broadway show for free when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Kids Night on Broadway, Explained

In collaboration with the Broadway League and The New York Times, Kids Night on Broadway introduces kids to the world of live theater. Plus, it saves a bunch of money. Without this deal, parents might not be able to afford to take their child to see a Broadway show.

Beyond the free ticket, the annual event turns the Theatre District into a full-scale celebration. It comes complete with special restaurant discounts, in-theater activities, and exclusive educational programs. Here is everything you need to know about Kids’ Night on Broadway.

According to a press release, Kids Night on Broadway is “celebrated with in-theatre activities including talkbacks, sing-alongs, art projects, Kids’ Night on Broadway activity books, and more. In addition, 15 restaurants in the Theatre District, the Museum of Broadway, and Top of the Rock will offer exclusive deals on Tuesday, August 25. Additionally, participating restaurants will offer free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree, allowing families to enjoy a full evening out.”

All guests attending Kids’ Night on Broadway must have a ticket. Instead of a “free” ticket, the offer is applied as 50% off each ticket when purchased as a pair.

The press release reveals, “Kids’ Night on Broadway, a year-round national audience development program of The Broadway League, is generously presented by The New York Times. Since its launch in 1996, more than 386,000 Kids’ Night on Broadway tickets have helped thousands of families experience the excitement of Broadway together.”

Broadway Fans Reacted to the News

Fans responded with excitement at the news of the popular yearly event. They shared their remarks in the comments section of an Instagram post by The Broadway League.

“Woo-hoo! The most fun night on Broadway,” wrote one follower.

“This is awesome,” exclaimed a second Instagram user. “One of the best days of the year!!!” noted a third fan.

What Shows Can Families See?

There are dozens of shows available to see during this event for families to choose from. From musicals to comedies and plays, the choice are endless.

While supplies last, participating shows include “Aladdin,” “& Juliet,” “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Chicago,” “The Great Gatsby,” “Hadestown,” and “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.”

Also on the list are “Just In Time,” “The Lion King,” “The Lost Boys,” “Maybe Happy Ending,” “MJ,” “Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical,” and “The Outsiders.”

Closing out the list are “Paranormal Activity,” “Schmigadoon!,” “SIX: The Musical,” “Stranger Things: The First Shadow,” “Titaníque,” “Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York),” and

The popular annual tradition remains the most budget-friendly way to introduce young audiences to New York theater. It also gives parents a rare chance to share the magic of live performance without breaking the bank.