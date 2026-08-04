‘RHONY’ Star Ally Shapiro, 33, Reveals Cosmetic Surgery Results After Dramatic 50-Pound Weight Loss: PHOTOS

Ally Shapiro, daughter of former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Jill Zarin, revealed in an interview on the “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast that she recently lost an impressive 50 pounds.

Although she was happy with her results, Shapiro shared in her interview that with losing so much weight, she still felt discomfort in her body.

To see the results she was looking for in shedding the excess weight, the 33-year-old recently underwent a breast augmentation surgery.

“People don’t really talk about how much your skin and breast tissue can change,” Shapiro told podcast hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real.

Ally Shapiro Undergoes Cosmetic Surgery

“While I felt healthier and more confident overall, one thing that really changed was my chest,” she explained. “After the weight loss, I lost a lot of volume, and they looked more like pancakes. It happened gradually with the last 10 pounds.”

“I realized this wasn’t something that was going to change on its own,” Shapiro added. “That’s when I started seriously researching my options.”

With the guidance of her famed mom, Shapiro tailored her breast augmentation according to her personal needs.

“I wanted a very natural result. I wanted my body to feel proportionate again and for my outside to match how healthy and confident I felt on the inside,” she shared. “My biggest concern was looking heavier. After working so hard to lose the weight, I wanted to feel comfortable in clothes, swimsuits, and honestly just looking in the mirror.”

Shapiro went on to credit her plastic surgeon for helping her achieve the natural look she was seeking. “He actually referred to it as a ‘breast restoration’ because the goal wasn’t to make my breasts bigger,” she said. “It was simply to restore what I’d lost and keep everything looking as natural as possible.”

Is Ally Shapiro Single?

Shapiro’s corrective surgery and incredible weight loss results come two years after she called off her engagement to her former fiancé Jordan Bilfeld. The now-exes revealed their decision to end their relationship in October 2024.

Shapiro’s mom released a statement on behalf of her daughter and Bilfeld, telling Page Six at the time, “After much reflection, [they have] made the difficult decision to end their engagement. And as a family, we are focused on supporting [Ally] through this time. We appreciate your understanding and request privacy on this personal matter.”

The former couple became engaged in August 2024 after two years of dating, Page Six reported. Before ending their relationship two months after Bilfeld popped the question, they planned to tie the knot in front of 300 of their closest friends and family.

After their engagement, Zarin expressed her approval in an Instagram video. “I am speechless. Mazel Tov to my beautiful daughter and her FIANCÉ Jordan Bilfeld. We could not be happier to welcome him and his family to join ours. I am still in shock. We had ZERO clue.”

Since breaking off her engagement, Shapiro has not yet been public about a romantic partner.