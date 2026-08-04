Will There Be a ‘House of Stassi’ Reunion? Stassi Schroeder Reveals the Answer

Fans who raced through “House of Stassi” and hoped for one more sit-down to unpack the season may have to keep waiting.

According to Stassi Schroeder herself, a traditional reunion special isn’t part of the plan.

The reality star addressed the possibility during the July 31 episode of the “It Girl podcast,” where she was asked whether Andy Cohen might reunite the cast following the debut season of Hulu’s newest reality series. Rather than teasing a dramatic post-season showdown, Schroeder offered a surprisingly straightforward answer.

“I don’t want a reunion. No reunion,” she said. “We will work it out in Season 2.”

While that response likely comes as a disappointment to viewers who expected unresolved tensions to be revisited in a reunion format, it also hints at Schroeder’s confidence that the story — and show — isn’t finished yet.

Stassi Doesn’t Think the Story Needs a Reunion

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Reunion specials have long been a staple of reality television, particularly in the Bravo universe where Schroeder first became a household name on “Vanderpump Rules.” Schroeder appeared on the hit reality TV series for a total of eight seasons and was largely considered the fan favorite for her humor and quick wit. For years, reunion episodes — hosted by Cohen — served as the place where cast members revisited the season’s biggest feuds, answered viewer questions and confronted one another face-to-face.

But “House of Stassi” appears to be taking a different approach.

Instead of dedicating a separate special to wrapping up Season 1, Schroeder suggested that whatever conversations still need to happen can simply unfold if the series returns.

Her comment also signals optimism about the show’s future. Although Hulu has not officially announced a second season, Schroeder’s remark, “We will work it out in Season 2,” suggests she’s hopeful there will be another chapter for her and her fellow cast mates.

Could Season 2 Become the Real Reunion?

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Rather than bringing everyone back onto a reunion stage, Schroeder appears to believe the cast’s relationships are better explored through the show itself.

That approach would certainly set “House of Stassi” apart from many other reality franchises, where reunion episodes often become some of the season’s most anticipated installments.

Schroeder knows that format as well as anyone. During her years on “Vanderpump Rules,” she participated in multiple reunion specials before exiting the Bravo series following Season 8 in 2020.

Since then, she’s built a new chapter of her career through podcasting, bestselling books and now “House of Stassi,” which follows her life alongside husband Beau Clark, their family and close-knit circle of friends.

Whether Hulu ultimately renews the series remains to be seen, and without a second season there may never be an opportunity to revisit the show’s biggest moments on camera.

For now, though, Schroeder has made one thing clear: viewers shouldn’t expect a reunion special.

If there are conversations still left to have, she’d rather save them for another season than settle them from opposite ends of a reunion couch.