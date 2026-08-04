‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ Star, 67, Stuns Fans With Ageless Appearance

“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” star Beth Broderick has surprised fans with her youthful appearance during a new podcast interview. The 67-year-old actress appeared on Joseph Shepherd’s “Hyperfixated” podcast, where viewers praised her timeless look and remembered her iconic role as Zelda Spellman. Hollywood fans have recently shown similar interest in Michelle Pfeiffer’s glowing selfie ahead of her new movie.

Beth Broderick Brings Zelda Spellman Back Into the Spotlight

According to Hello!, fans reacted strongly after seeing Beth Broderick during the interview. Commenters praised her appearance, with one writing, “She still looks fabulous.” Another fan added, “She looks fantastic.”

The reaction showed how much affection viewers still have for “Sabrina the Teenage Witch.” The actress became a familiar face to millions of viewers as Sabrina’s practical and intelligent Aunt Zelda.

According to the Daily Mail, Beth Broderick played Zelda Spellman on “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” from 1997 until 2001. She appeared across six seasons before leaving the series to explore other projects.

The role became one of the defining parts of her career. Beth Broderick helped make Zelda one of the show’s most memorable characters. Her relationship with Melissa Joan Hart’s Sabrina and Caroline Rhea’s Hilda became a major part of the series’ appeal.

According to IMDb, Beth Broderick has starred in several Christmas movies, including Hallmark’s 2024 “Holiday Mismatch,” where she reunited with her former “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” co-star Caroline Rhea, as well as Lifetime holiday films “Always and Forever Christmas” in 2019 and “Blending Christmas” in 2021. She is also linked to the horror genre through her role in the 2000 horror-comedy film “Psycho Beach Party.”

Beth Broderick Opens Up About Aging in Hollywood

During her appearance on the “Hyperfixated” podcast, Beth Broderick spoke openly about the challenges of aging in Hollywood and the pressure many people feel to maintain a youthful appearance. She discussed the criticism faced by actress Donna Mills after fans commented on her style at 85, saying there are “a lot of negative” attitudes toward getting older.

The “Sabrina” actress explained that she believes people should be able to embrace every stage of life. She joked about looking forward to a time when she could “get wrinkled up” and stop worrying about being considered beautiful. However, she acknowledged that appearance remains part of the expectations placed on actors.

The actress also shared that she writes honestly about her own experiences with aging and the emotions that come with it. She said that while fans may see confidence from the outside, she is also working through many of the same feelings as everyone else.

Honest Thoughts on Aging and Cosmetic Treatments

The Daily Mail reported that Beth Broderick has been open about her beauty routine and cosmetic treatments. She has discussed using Botox and fillers, along with regular skincare treatments.

However, Beth Broderick has also spoken about accepting the aging process. In her Substack writing, she explained that growing older is something to appreciate. “It is also important to enjoy getting older,” she wrote.

“Aging is a privilege not afforded to everyone.”

Hello! also highlighted her comments about staying healthy and confident while working in Hollywood. She explained that maintaining fitness and appearance can be part of the demands faced by actors.

Beth Broderick’s latest appearance reminded fans why Zelda Spellman remains such a beloved television character. Decades after “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” first aired, audiences are still celebrating her work and the memories connected to the series. The nostalgia surrounding longtime stars continues with figures like Bill Nye the Science Guy, who recently delighted fans with a new public appearance.

Watch the full “Hyperfixated” podcast interview below to see Beth Broderick’s conversation about “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” aging, and her career.

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