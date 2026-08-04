Hulu Renews Acclaimed Series For Final Season

Hulu has premiered several shows so far in 2026, including “The Artful Dodger,” which returned for its second season in February, following its overall debut in 2023. Now, months later, the streaming platform has renewed the “Oliver Twist” sequel for its third and final season.

Deadline confirmed the news of Hulu renewing the show for its final year on August 4. The outlet also noted that filming will begin in Sydney in the next few months. Regarding the cast, Thomas Brodie-Sangster will return in the lead role.

Additionally, fans will also see David Thewlis and Maia Mitchell. The series, which takes place in 1850s Australia, takes place 15 years after the events featured in the classic Charles Dickens novel. Sony Pictures Television’s Curio Pictures’ Jo Porter released a statement following the news.

They said, “We love that audiences have embraced the show’s unique blend of adventure, humour and romance, and we are planning for this season to be even more ambitious, surprising and unpredictable.” Kylie Watson-Wheeler, Disney Australia and New Zealand’s SVP and managing director, also released a short statement.

She noted, “The renewal is a testament to the quality of this show, and everyone involved in making it.”

‘The Artful Dodger’ Has Solid Reviews From Fans And Critics

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As mentioned, Hulu premiered “The Artful Dodger” in November 2023, with all eight episodes premiering at once. Then, in February 2026, the eight-episode second season arrived on the platform. Regarding reviews, the show sits at an impressive 96% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

“The Artful Dodger” also has a 96% positive rating from audience members. In terms of the individual seasons, the first has a 92% from critics while the second maintains a 100%, based on nine reviews. Tell-Tale TV said of the second season, “Season 2 confirms the show is at its best when the focus is on Jack Dawkins and Lady Belle Fox’s feverish romance.”

Joel Keller for Decider wrote, “While we still think The Artful Dodger is still a fun watch, we’re wary about the second season making jumping through story hoops to make sure Jack and Belle stay apart.”

The Guardian said, “Huzzah for the pace and the balls. But boohoo for those who, having hoped for more than merely a louder re-tread of the first series, may now find themselves, as Fagin grumbles at one point, ‘a bit bleedin’ put out.'”

The AU Review noted, “It balances romance, suspense, comedy, and drama with skill, expanding the world and deepening character arcs while keeping the audience enthralled.”

Overall, critics agree that “The Artful Dodger” is a fun and family-friendly series.

The Cast Previously Discussed the Hulu Series

Getty David Thewlis and Damon Herriman

Variety AU spoke to two of the stars of “The Artful Dodger,” Thewlis and Damon Herriman, in 2023 about their roles in the show. When asked what attracted him to the series, Thewlis said, “For me, it was continuing kind of the legacy of this story that was an important part of my childhood because I was a little guy when this the musical came out. And it was just everywhere at the time.”

Regarding the same question, Herriman noted, “For me, it was getting to work with people like David, to be honest. Hearing David was in it was definitely where I set up and took a lot of notice. And then I knew I was going to be working with Jeffrey Walker again, who I’ve worked with before and loved working with.”



