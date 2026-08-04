DWTS Finalist Chandler Kinney Shares Adorable Throwback Photo For Her Birthday

It’s been almost two years since Chandler Kinney competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season 33, but fans are still completely taken with the Disney Channel star.

Her appearance in the season finale marked the first time her partner, Brandon Armstrong, had reached the end of the season. While many fans would have loved to see them bring home the Mirrorball trophy, they ultimately won third place.

Today, Chandler Kinney continues acting and exploring more exciting roles. As her new show, “Elle,” wins over audiences on Amazon Prime Video, she has another reason to celebrate.

On social media, the actress showed off photos of her birthday celebration, giving a nod to the younger version of herself who has always loved being the center of attention.

Chandler Kinney Reveals She’s Always Loved the Camera

Though Chandler Kinney didn’t bring home the Mirrorball trophy on “Dancing With the Stars,” she quickly proved to be a fan favorite. She and her dance partner, Brandon Armstrong, finished in third place behind Ilona Maher and the season champion, Joey Graziadei.

Chandler celebrated her 26th birthday on August 3 and fans couldn’t wait to celebrate her. She’s excited to explore another year of life, but she’s also honoring her past self.

“Same sass, just another year older💫💓🍰🌷🫧🧚🏽‍♀️♡” the “Zombies 3” star shared on Instagram. She attached a photo of herself as a little girl, striking a pose for the camera. In the second photo, a modern-day Chandler Kinney smiles over a scrumptious looking brownie with a birthday candle on it.

Fans, friends, and colleagues flooded the comments to wish the Disney Channel star a wonderful birthday. Plenty of her fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alums left kind words including Charity Lawson, Danielle Fishel, and Stephen Nedoroscik.

The Disney Channel Actress Embarks on a New Adventure

Chandler Kinney is stepping away from Disney Channel and exploring bigger roles. In her latest project, she portrays the bully, Kimberly, in the “Legally Blonde” prequel series, “Elle.” Chandler couldn’t be more excited to continue the role when “Elle” season 2 premieres.

“You do get to see more of her home life and what that dynamic holds in Season 2,” the actress told Elite Daily. “You’ll see her explore her queerness, and her beautiful, cute little relationship.”

Chandler had a blast filming the show and loves promoting it on social media.

“Feels so surreal that our lil pink & plaid show is out in the world 🩷🖤 we had a hoot and a half making it!!!!” the 26-year-old posted on Instagram, attaching several behind the scenes photos. “This show is a beautiful reminder that many of your greatest strengths come from being exactly who you are. and what a gift to have been surrounded by people who showed me that every day <3 i love you all, so so much :,)”

Though Lexi Minetree and Chandler Kinney play onscreen rivals, the women have an incredibly close and friendly relationship online. They continuously post hilarious photos and videos to promote “Elle.”

“Elle” season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.