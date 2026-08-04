Kellly Osbourne’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Spark Rumors Engagement to Slipknot’s Sid Wilson is Off

Last year, Kelly Osbourne got engaged to Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson. Osbourne and her longtime beau are also parents of a son, Sidney Wilson, whom they welcomed back in 2022.

However, all has not been well in Wilson’s world recently. As TMZ reported, Wilson was fired amid rumors he’d been mistreating the other members of the band. Insiders told the outlet that the decision to cut ties with Wilson was not a sudden one, but had been a long time coming.

Cryptic Messages

On Monday, August 3, Osbourne posted a series of messages via Instagram Stories that were seemingly aimed at Wilson, albeit without mentioning him by name.

“Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence… It’s distraction,” she wrote, as reported by People.

“When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror they throw it at someone else. I also heard that when you break a mirror you get 7 years bad luck! Or is that just karma? This is why I always take accountability! As they say, some are sicker than others,” she continued.

Protecting Her Son

Osbourne continued with another post, this one sharing a quote with Lewis Capaldi‘s “Love the Hell Out of You” playing in the background.

“My son’s little heart once beat right beside mine. So trust me when I say… I will protect it at all costs,” she wrote.

‘Let Me Heal’

The daughter of late rocker Ozzy Osbourne wasn’t done, however.

She followed that with another post, this one written on a black background, addressing the responsibilities of being a parent.

“Wake the [expletive] up take some responsibility,” she wrote.

“I will not take your [expletive] anymore! I’m done,” she continued.

“I want to be happy and I have a beautiful son to raise,” the message concluded. “Leave me alone. Let me heal. I can’t protect you from yourself anymore.”

She’s Made a Choice

Another quote followed, this one accompanied by the Everybody Loves An Outlaw track “I See Red.”

Once again, the quote was related to parenting.

“My job is to protect my kids. Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgements I didn’t ask for,” the quote stated. “My responsibility is to protect their wellbeing. Their nervous systems. Their emotional safety.”

The quote continued by reading, “I will choose them every single time. Over anyone. Over everything.”

She concluded her series of messages with one final note.

In that message, not only did she hint that the relationship was over, but that it was also ending on the worst possible terms.

“Also, while I’m at it, can I have my dogs back and all my possessions.” Osbourne added. “Oh yeah and maybe some child support?”

‘A Strain on Their Relationship’

As the magazine points out, Osbourne’s messages arrived in the wake of rumors that the couple were going through a rough patch, and had reportedly called off their engagement.

“She’s been in a challenging headspace for several reasons. It’s been very emotional for her. She’s had a lot going on,” a source told People back in March.

“Ozzy’s death still affects her deeply. She’s very focused on being there for her mom right now. They’re incredibly close, and that’s been her priority,” the source continued.

“It’s been hard for Kelly and Sid to balance everything, especially with different priorities about where to spend time,” the source added. “This has put a strain on their relationship.”