Egypt Sherrod’s Husband Mike Jackson Shares Emotional Tribute to Wife

Egypt Sherrod‘s husband Mike Jackson shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating his wife and their beautiful relationship. The former HGTV star reflected on the importance of making a spouse feel “seen, heard, loved, and respected” while emphasizing faith as the foundation of their marriage.

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On August 3, Jackson took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself and wife Egypt Sherrod on their recent Vietnam vacation. In the caption, he included a poem titled “Where Love Is Seen, by Dj Fadelf.” Jackson, who starred with Sherrod on “Married to Real Estate,” is also known as DJ Fadelf.

“My wife is more than beautiful

she is beautifully different,

a one-of-one creation

God never intended to duplicate

There is something in her spirit,

something in the way she loves,

the way she carries strength & softness

I’ve learned that loving a woman like her

isn’t simply saying, ‘I love you.’

It’s making sure she can feel it.

Making sure she feels seen

when the world overlooks her,

heard when her heart needs a voice,

valued for more than what she does,

and respected for who she is

A phenomenal woman

But a home cannot thrive

when only one heart is being poured into

Marriage is two people

who deserve to feel seen

Two people who need to feel loved

Two voices worthy of being heard

Two hearts deserving respect

It is not one watering

until there is nothing left,

while the other simply receives

It is two people choosing,

again and again,

to ask:

Do you still feel safe with me?

Do you still feel important to me?

Do my actions still remind you

that I chose you?

Because love is not merely something we should say

it is something we should want to continually demonstrate

And above both of us

must always be God

Because when our patience becomes thin,

He reminds us of grace

When pride becomes loud,

He teaches us humility.

When disappointment builds walls,

He reminds us why forgiveness

must always have a door.

When we forget how to love each other well,

He brings us back to the greatest definition:

Love is patient, Love is kind, Love keeps choosing.

So I thank God for my wife

for every beautiful thing that makes her unique,

for the parts of her I understood immediately

and even the parts I’m still learning

I want to be forever learning her

And I pray our home will always be a place

where both of us are seen, heard, loved, and feel respected.

Not a perfect home

but a God-covered one.

A home where we never become too familiar

to appreciate one another,

too busy to notice one another,

or too proud to apologize to one another.

Because she is amazing, unique, my wife, my friend

And if God remains at the center,

then no matter what seasons find us,

we will always have a reason

to keep finding our way

back to each other.”