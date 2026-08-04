Egypt Sherrod’s Husband Mike Jackson Shares Emotional Tribute to Wife

Egypt Sherrod‘s husband Mike Jackson shared a heartfelt tribute celebrating his wife and their beautiful relationship. The former HGTV star reflected on the importance of making a spouse feel “seen, heard, loved, and respected” while emphasizing faith as the foundation of their marriage.
Mike Jackson Honors Wife Egypt Sherrod in Sweet Poem
On August 3, Jackson took to Instagram to share a series of photos of himself and wife Egypt Sherrod on their recent Vietnam vacation. In the caption, he included a poem titled “Where Love Is Seen, by Dj Fadelf.” Jackson, who starred with Sherrod on “Married to Real Estate,” is also known as DJ Fadelf.
“My wife is more than beautiful
she is beautifully different,
a one-of-one creation
God never intended to duplicate
There is something in her spirit,
something in the way she loves,
the way she carries strength & softness
I’ve learned that loving a woman like her
isn’t simply saying, ‘I love you.’
It’s making sure she can feel it.
Making sure she feels seen
when the world overlooks her,
heard when her heart needs a voice,
valued for more than what she does,
and respected for who she is
A phenomenal woman
But a home cannot thrive
when only one heart is being poured into
Marriage is two people
who deserve to feel seen
Two people who need to feel loved
Two voices worthy of being heard
Two hearts deserving respect
It is not one watering
until there is nothing left,
while the other simply receives
It is two people choosing,
again and again,
to ask:
Do you still feel safe with me?
Do you still feel important to me?
Do my actions still remind you
that I chose you?
Because love is not merely something we should say
it is something we should want to continually demonstrate
And above both of us
must always be God
Because when our patience becomes thin,
He reminds us of grace
When pride becomes loud,
He teaches us humility.
When disappointment builds walls,
He reminds us why forgiveness
must always have a door.
When we forget how to love each other well,
He brings us back to the greatest definition:
Love is patient, Love is kind, Love keeps choosing.
So I thank God for my wife
for every beautiful thing that makes her unique,
for the parts of her I understood immediately
and even the parts I’m still learning
I want to be forever learning her
And I pray our home will always be a place
where both of us are seen, heard, loved, and feel respected.
Not a perfect home
but a God-covered one.
A home where we never become too familiar
to appreciate one another,
too busy to notice one another,
or too proud to apologize to one another.
Because she is amazing, unique, my wife, my friend
And if God remains at the center,
then no matter what seasons find us,
we will always have a reason
to keep finding our way
back to each other.”
Fans Swoon Over Mike Jackson’s Touching Tribute About Love & Marriage
Fans flooded the comments section with praise for Jackson’s heartfelt words about Sherrod and the couple’s enduring relationship.
“Wow what a wonderful tribute to a lovely lady — she is one very lucky lady to have found you,” one fan wrote. “God bless both of you.”
Another fan noted, “Continue enjoying each other, allowing God to guide you. Be and stay blessed 🙏🏽.”
“You both are a gift to each other and inspiration to us! Love On!!💖” one fan wrote.
Another follower gushed, “Wow. You just PREACHED!!! Love this … what a beautiful word and tribute. May God continue to bless this union.”
Others shared, “Beautifully written,” “Ahhh, so beautifully expressed. Continued blessings to you both,” and “You two are so sweet … I love how you love each other! 😍”