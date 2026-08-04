Ariana Grande’s Mom Shows Support to ‘Magnificent’ Singer After She Announces Break From Spotlight

Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan, is showing support for her daughter.

On August 3, Joan called her daughter “magnificent” when Grande shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes photos from her latest music video, “Petal.”

The video seemingly addresses the backlash that Grande has been getting about her changing appearance.

“You are magnificent… and this video is incredible!! I love it and I love you more!!!” Joan commented on the post.

What is Ariana Grande’s ‘Petal’ Music Video About?

“Petal” is the second hit single that Grande released from her eighth studio album of the same name. A source close to Grande told People that this album is “a fight song, an anthem about the love-hate relationship with the public and their toxicity.”

“This album is not about any romantic partner or breakup in that way,” they added.

The video features Grande trying out for a role at Fame Inc., a toxic Hollywood company that’s run by old white men. After being told that she’s “not good enough” for the part, Grande then changes her look a number of times to please the judges. But every time she comes back to audition, she’s still told that she’s “not good enough.”

A fed-up Grande then takes a chainsaw and slowly murders each judge at the table.

After that, she goes to a restaurant and opens a fortune cookie that says, “You bloom where ever you are planted.”

The camera slowly pans out to reveal that Grande is on a set. After the director yells “cut,” he goes up to her and tells her that “this town deserves a star like you.”

Ariana Grande Takes a ‘Step Back’ from the Public Eye

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Grande’s video came out a few days before a rep on her team told People that the star will be “taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

Grande embarked on her Eternal Sunshine Tour in June 2026. The tour is set to end in September.

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny,” the rep said. “This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much.”

“She performs a very physical show, and there is a lot of athleticism involved,” the rep added. “She performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”

After the tour, Grande was supposed to appear in the the West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. However, the show’s production team confirmed that Grande will no longer be apart of the project.

“Following this evening’s announcement from Ariana Grande’s team, we can confirm that she has decided to step back from Sunday in the Park with George,” they said on X.

“We know this cannot have been an easy decision, and she makes it with our complete understanding and support,” they added.

“We wish her nothing but the best. The production will open at the Barbican in summer 2027 as planned, and casting will be announced in due course,” the statement concluded.