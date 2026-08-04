Scott Eastwood’s Team Tried to Dissuade Him From Collabing With Taylor Swift — Why He Did it Anyway

A-lister Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott Eastwood, is building his own name in Hollywood.

As of 2026, the 40-year-old has starred in excellent films including, “Flags of Our Fathers,” “Fury,” “Gran Torino,” and more. He’s also had the honor of starring in one of Taylor Swift’s music videos.

While many would love the opportunity to work alongside Taylor Swift, Scott Eastwood admitted his team didn’t want him to accept the part. In a new interview with Dax Shepard, the actor discusses the project and why he decided to participate anyway.

Scott Eastwood Loved Taylor Swift’s Idea For the ‘Wildest Dreams’ Video

Scott Eastwood appeared in the music video for Taylor Swift’s 2014 song, “Wildest Dreams,” as her love interest. Though he was thoroughly interested in the project from the beginning, his team strongly discouraged him from collaborating with the singer.

“She was like, ‘Hey, this is Taylor Swift,'” Eastwood remembered the call. Dax Shepard laughed and added he would probably ask for a FaceTime call to verify her identity.

“I was intrigued because of the creative behind the video,” Eastwood continued. “She wanted to do an ‘out-of-Africa’ type thing, right? It was like this cinematic film I remember telling my agents and none of them and none of them wanted me to. They were like, ‘This is a bad idea. Do not do this.'”

Despite his agents strongly discouraging him, the actor decided to give it a shot anyway.

“I said, ‘Nah, you know, I don’t agree. I think that she’s cool and she has a really cool idea for this thing.’ I said, ‘I think it’s a cool, creative thing,'” the “Lucky Strike” star remembered.

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Scott Eastwood had nothing but lovely things to say about the singer. He confirmed that they hung out on set when they weren’t filming.

The ‘Fury’ Star Opened Up About Losing His Girlfriend in 2014

During the interview with Dax Shepard, Scott Eastwood also touched on a more painful chapter of his life. While working on a film in 2014, his girlfriend, Jewel Brangman, passed away in a tragic car accident.

“We were together for three or four years,” Eastwood explained. “They had a recall on the airbag and what would’ve been a fender bender that probably most people would’ve survived…she was essentially shot by the airbag.”

Sadly, the rigorous film schedule didn’t allow him to immediately run home. Instead, the actor admitted he pushed his grief aside and kept working.

“I was on another film set at the time and being on a film set when someone passes or something happens, it’s really tough,” the 40-year-old shared.

The pain felt especially raw since he lost one of his best friends, Paul Walker, in a car accident just a year prior.

“I got the call actually during a filming day and I think I did a classic defense mechanism of, ‘Just punt that to later. Compartmentalize that ’til later,’” Scott Eastwood remembered. “[It was] brutal having to deal with that and then not being able to go through that.”