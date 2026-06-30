How Legend Clint Eastwood Helped His Son Deal With Entitled Star On Set

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood’s son Scott is an actor with a strong entertainment background of his own. However, Scott Eastwood never wanted his nepo baby status to go to his head.

In a new interview, the “Regretting You” star discusses entitled behavior he’s seen from other big Hollywood names. But at the end of the day, Scott Eastwood feels incredibly grateful that his father never acted in such a way, nor would he allow his own children to behave poorly.

Clint Eastwood Instilled Morals & Humility in His Children

Big egos aren’t uncommon in the entertainment industry. However, Scott Eastwood feels absolutely appalled at some of the poor behavior he’s personally witnessed.

“Some of the accountability in this industry is just unbelievable,” the actor shared on the “Joe Rogan Experience.” “I just worked with somebody and, without saying any names, people get too famous for too long and think the world owes them something.”

“We started working on a film with a director, and they decided after we’d already spent a bunch of money that they just didn’t want to work with this other person,” Eastwood explained. “I was like, ‘Okay, then you need to pay that money back to the person who invested in you.’ They were like, ‘I’m not gonna do that.'”

He insisted that repaying the investor was the right move, but the entitled A-lister reportedly wasn’t interested. The unnamed star then cut ties with the film in the pre-production stage.

“I’ve seen some behavior in this business that’s shocking behavior that wouldn’t fly in any other industry,” he added.

Despite being the son of one of the biggest names in Hollywood, Scott Eastwood thanked his father for always setting the right example. He described Clint Eastwood as someone who encouraged others to “put your boots on [and], go to work.”

“I think I was lucky in some ways because I got to see it growing up and got to see how it’s [expletive],” the younger Eastwood shared. He said his father wanted to shield them from the spotlight until they were old enough to decide for themselves.

The ‘Lucky Strike’ Star Didn’t Want Any ‘Famous Fathers’ On Set

Scott Eastwood and Colin Hanks star in this summer’s World War II film, “Lucky Strike.” Though both actors have A-lister dads, Scott Eastwood expressed gratitude that they didn’t visit the film set.

“I imagine they were probably shooting their own movies,” Eastwood told PEOPLE, explaining why his own father and Tom Hanks never paid them a visit.

“It’s better that way. I don’t want that. I don’t want Tom Hanks showing up, I don’t want that kind of pressure,” the 40-year-old continued. “The business itself, I think, it doesn’t really matter who you are. It just matters, can you do the job? Do people like you, do they like working with you? And then there’s a certain amount of luck and lightning you’re riding to get from job to job, really.”

“Lucky Strike” is now in theaters.