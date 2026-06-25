Clint Eastwood’s Son Shares Why He Didn’t Want ‘Any Famous Fathers’ Visiting the Set of His New Film, ‘Lucky Strike’

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood’s son, Scott, followed in his footsteps. Scott Eastwood’s new film, “Lucky Strike,” takes place during the Battle of the Bulge in World War II and also stars Tom Hanks’ son, Colin Hanks.

As “Lucky Strike” premieres this week, Scott Eastwood is opening up about his hopes for the project. While speaking about the filming process, he noted that all the “famous fathers” kept their distance from the set.

Clint Eastwood’s Son Didn’t Want Any Added Pressure While Filming

“Lucky Strike” is the latest war film hitting theaters this summer. Stars Scott Eastwood and Colin Hanks have high hopes for the project.

“@scotteastwood joins the latest episode of PEOPLE in 10 and shares that, even though he and #ColinHanks have movie-star dads, they didn’t visit the set of their new film, #LuckyStrike,” the official PEOPLE Instagram account shared online, attaching a teaser of the interview.

During the full interview, the journalist asked if Clint Eastwood or Tom Hanks made any surprise visits to the set. Scott Eastwood revealed there were absolutely no visits and he wanted it that way.

“There were none. I imagine they were probably shooting their own movies. It’s better that way. I don’t want that. I don’t want Tom Hanks showing up, I don’t want that kind of pressure,” the 40-year-old told the outlet. “The business itself, I think, it doesn’t really matter who you are. It just matters, can you do the job? Do people like you, do they like working with you? And then there’s a certain amount of luck and lightning you’re riding to get from job to job, really.”

The Stars Have High Hopes For ‘Lucky Strike’

Though Scott Eastwood doesn’t quite have the star power as his famous father yet, he believes he’s well on his way. “Lucky Strike” could very well be the project that makes him a household name.

“I’m not really nervous, but you kind of hope it does well,” Eastwood told PEOPLE. He admitted that there are so many different factors that can make or break a film’s success, including other movies at the box office at the time.

However, Scott Eastwood isn’t a stranger to war movies.

“This movie in particular is different in the sense that one, it’s a true story. Two, I had done ‘Flags of Our Fathers,’ I’ve done ‘Fury’ with Brad Pitt, and now I’ve done ‘Lucky Strike.’ I’m very well versed in the world, the time, the research,” the 40-year-old continued. “And this character wasn’t a rookie. He had been there, done that, he had done other tours. So it was kind of like I had carried those lived experiences making those other movies into this movie.”

Clint Eastwood turned 96 this year and has crafted a legacy that will last for generations. Though Scott Eastwood has big shoes to fill, he feels confident in his own abilities and plans to carry on the family name in the cinematic universe.

“Lucky Strike” hits theaters on June 26, 2026.