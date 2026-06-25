Julia Roberts Spotted Arm-In-Arm With Her 21-Year-Old Lookalike Son During Adorable Outing Together

Even though Julia Roberts is one of the most famous figures in Hollywood, she tends to keep her three children — Phinnaeus, Hazel and Henry — out of the spotlight. At the same time, she’s recently been seen spending time with her kids during outings in New York City.

For instance, Roberts was just spotted with her older son, Phinnaeus, who definitely shares a resemblance with his mom even though he’s now taller than the star.

Phinnaeus Now ‘Towers’ Over Julia

The A-list actress and her son, “21-year-old Phinnaeus, whom she shares with husband Danny Moder, took a stroll in New York City on Thursday,” according to Page Six.

“For the outing, the mother-son duo kept it casual, with the actress, 58, rocking jean shorts, a blue blouse and sneakers,” Page Six noted. “Roberts — who, at one point, had her arm linked through her son’s — accessorized with black shades and a burgundy crossbody bag. She kept her long blond locks pulled back.”

As for Phinnaeus, Page Six points out that he “donned green shorts, a blue t-shirt and striped socks with green loafers. The ‘Runaway Bride’ star’s son, who is now taller than her, also opted for dark sunglasses. At one point, during their stroll, Phinnaeus also sported a baseball cap.”

“Missing from the outing were his twin sister Hazel, a student at Trinity College Dublin, and younger brother Henry, who is studying at the Pratt Institute in New York,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The sighting came just days after the ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’ actress celebrated Henry’s birthday with a family day out in the Big Apple,” the Mail noted. “Roberts, Henry and Hazel were later spotted gathering at the landmark Jane Hotel in Manhattan’s West Village.”

Julia Stays Connected with Her Kids as They Get Older

Although Roberts’ children are quickly growing up, she noted during an interview on “Today” (via People) that she’s happy they still let her mother them in certain ways.

“I parent them the same way out of the house that I parented them in the house, which is ‘Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you’re sick, are you drinking enough tea? Text me when you get home. I can see that you’re home safe and sound,'” the mom and actress said.

“And I have [an] immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it’s not eye-rolling,” she explained. “There’s a huge amount of understanding.”

The star also talked about how her family stays in touch despite the distance between them, saying that group calls are the key.

“Henry and Danny are home, and then I’m in another time zone, and then Phinn is somewhere and Hazel is somewhere and we were all on a FaceTime the other day — together, all of us,” she noted. “And it was so fun, I might’ve had a towel on my wet head. We were all so happy to be together that way that we still are so deeply in love.”