SEE: Julia Roberts’ Youngest Son is All Grown Up & Taller Than Her in NYC Sighting

Julia Roberts was spotted out in New York City with Henry, the youngest of her three children, and he looks so tall and grown up in the new photos.

The “Mystic Pizza” actress was seen wrapping her arm around the 19-year-old, who turned 19 on Thursday, is seldom pictured out in public with his famous mom. They both rocked black outfit, with Roberts choosing a suit while Henry wore a simple t-shirt.

Page Six says the photos were taken outside the historic Jane Hotel, and points out the pair was joined by Roberts’ hairstylist Serge Normant and her daughter Hazel, one of her 21-year-old twins. The other twin, Phinnaeus, was not seen.

The Oscar winner shares the children with cinematographer Danny Moder, to whom she has been married for 24 years.

Back in November, she celebrated her twins’ 21st birthday with an adorable vintage picture showing them in their matching high chairs and marveled at the flying time. She wrote, “These game changers, life alterers, ❤️expanders once were 1 and now are 21! That was fast 😭 Happy Birthday my Dears 🎉💥⚡🎁”

The “Erin Brokovich” star celebrated Danny’s birthday a few months later with an artful photo of the couple locked in an affectionate embrace. She sweetly called the 57-year-old “my fav man” in the caption.

Julia Roberts Revealed Being an Empty Nester Makes Her Feel Like ‘Sobbing’

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In an October 2025 appearance on “The Late Show With Steven Colbert” to promote the Luca Guadagnino thriller “After the Hunt,” Roberts opened up about how it feels to have all her kids out of the house. She joked, “I don’t know if sobbing now is the best jumping off point to our interview.”

The A-lister went on, “I love hanging out with them and spending time with them. Fortunately, we have had lots of visits along the way of this empty nest.”

Julia Roberts Relives Her Tense 1st Meeting With Chloë Sevigny

In the same interview, Roberts admitted she found herself getting intimidated by her costar Chloe Sevigny, whom she had never met prior to the project.

She recalled during a kitchen table rehearsal at her own house, most of the cast had their heads down and were really “grinding it out” when a producer announced that Sevigny would be arriving any minute. Then, in a hilarious moment, the actress says she locked eyes with another costar, Ayo Edibiri, and the pair confessed to each other they were “scared” to meet the “Bones and All” actress.

Roberts says even her daughter, who was around making herself some lunch, became nervous and whispered “I’m leaving.”

She says at Guadagnino’s urging, she opened the door and gave Sevigny a cheerful greeting which was met with a somber “Hi.”

Roberts explained her nerves stemmed from the fact that the “Bloodline” star is “exceptional and eccentric.”

However, Sevigny later insisted that she enjoyed working with Roberts so much that she “wasn’t ready to say goodbye” when filming wrapped.

In a cast interview with Variety the month before Roberts’ “Colbert” appearance, Sevigny told the “Eat, Pray, Love” star, “Can I say when we left, I needed more Julia. On the plane ride home, I watched, like, three of your movies. I just wanted more!”

The feature says Roberts exclaimed, “I am so glad this is being recorded” before Sevigny also called her “very giving and generous.”