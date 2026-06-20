Mexico Tip For Nancy Guthrie Provides Grim Update As Search Continues

As the search for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie continues into its fifth month following her disappearance at the end of January, there has been precious little in the way of progress in terms of finding the victim or identifying the suspect involved in taking her.

That doesn’t mean that all hope is lost, though, with law enforcement and volunteer groups still investigating what happened. Recent developments have also demonstrated that this is not a case that has been forgotten about. Just last week, an anonymous tip suggested that Nancy Guthrie may have been killed and buried in a shallow grave in Mexico.

One of the groups that took up the search following this tip has confirmed that they have uncovered a number of graves and will keep examining the area for signs of Nancy.

Mexico Search Group Continue Search After Finding Unmarked Graves

Getty Lidia Hernandez, who is part of the Madres Buscadoras De Sonora (Searching Mothers of Sonora), holds a flyer that reads, ‘Nancy Guthrie Desparecida’ (Disappeared) near Nancy Guthrie’s residence on February 21, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona.

The Mexican search group Buscando Corazones Nogales has been conducting searches of the area surrounding Nogales, Sonora since late May. This is a location that is roughly 70 miles from her home in Tucson.

The organization had received an anonymous tip suggesting that Nancy had been buried in a shallow unmarked grave. However, several attempts to locate Nancy’s potential remains ended without success.

Earlier this week, the group told TMZ that they would continue their efforts to find Nancy by examining two more locations in the area. A spokesperson for Buscando Corazones Nogales also noted that the remoteness of the area and the terrain difficulties made any efforts challenging.

According to an update from KVOA, the group has again failed to find any evidence that Nancy was buried here. That’s despite the fact that volunteers have discovered 25 unmarked graves in the region.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Issues Statement About Mexico Tip

Getty A Pima County Sheriff vehicle drives in front of Nancy Guthrie’s residence after a no-parking policy was implemented for the area around the home.

News of the search efforts by Buscando Corazones Nogales led to speculation that law enforcement groups may have more information than they have publicly revealed about the case. Especially after the search was carried out with assistance from the Sonora State Commission for the Search of Missing Persons and government officials.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos later issued a statement explaining that his department learned of the developments through the media and has had no official contact with Mexican authorities about the tip.

“We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico,” the statement read. “At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.”

It went on to add that both the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI would reach out to Mexican law enforcement agencies to get more information.

Getty In this photo illustration, Nancy Guthrie’s alleged kidnapper is seen on FBI Director Kash Patel’s X account on a cellular phone February 10, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that police are still analyzing security footage taken from video surveillance equipment at Nancy’s home.

In a post made to X, Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz reveals that forensic analysis is being conducted on the evidence in the hopes of finding more information that could help provide a breakthrough in the case.

“The intruder has not yet been publicly identified,” Ruiz reported. “Current and former investigators tell me they’re still hopeful someone recognizes this guy. He may have changed his behavior (and/or appearance) after Nancy’s abduction on Feb. 1 and again after the FBI released her Nest video on Feb. 10.”