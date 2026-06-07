Security Footage Still Being Analyzed in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since early February and the start of June marked four months since she was last seen. Having been forcibly taken from her home, both the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the FBI have been involved in the search for Nancy Guthrie and the suspect who carried out the kidnapping.

Yet, there has seemingly been little in the way of progress, leading to speculation that the case may be going cold. According to investigators involved, though, the case is still active and evidence taken from the scene of the crime is currently being examined.

Pima County Sheriff’s Department Still Analyzing Key Evidence

Getty A member of the FBI surveils the area around Nancy Guthrie’s residence on February 11, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona.

In a post made to X (formerly Twitter), Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz explained that officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are still conducting forensic analysis on the home security footage taken from Nancy Guthrie’s house in Tucson, Arizona. The DNA evidence collected from the scene is also still under investigation and being examined by experts.

A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff’s department confirmed that both pieces of evidence have not yet been exhausted and that they are not considered dead ends, suggesting they could still lead to a breakthrough in the case in the future.

According to Ruiz, officers are still not certain whether the suspect acted alone or with the help of others and believe that members of the public could help to identify him from the home security footage.

“The intruder has not yet been publicly identified,” Ruiz reported. “Current and former investigators tell me they’re still hopeful someone recognizes this guy. He may have changed his behavior (and/or appearance) after Nancy’s abduction on Feb. 1 and again after the FBI released her Nest video on Feb. 10.”

Getty In an aerial view, FBI and SWAT units perform operations in a neighborhood approximately two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s residence on February 13, 2026 in Tucson, Arizona.

Meanwhile, other law enforcement officials have provided updates about the current state of the Nancy Guthrie investigation in recent days. Former FBI agent Jason Pack spoke to Parade to explain how it is unlikely that the case has gone cold and that investigators will be working quietly to progress the investigation.

“Four months in, cases like this don’t go cold, they go quiet,” Pack said. “That’s a very different thing. Investigators are still working, still following threads, and frankly still waiting on someone to make a mistake or a decision to come clean.”

He added, “At four months, investigators are doing two things simultaneously. They’re going back to the beginning with fresh eyes, reexamining every piece of evidence, every interview, every tip that may have looked insignificant in the first weeks.”

Nancy Guthrie May Have Known Her Abductor

Discussing the case and the role of the early ransom note sent to TMZ, criminal defense attorney RJ Dreiling explained that the ransom was likely a distraction to mislead law enforcement and draw attention away from the suspect.

He also confirmed that he believes that the criminal was probably somebody that Nancy Guthrie was familiar with. According to the lawyer, this would have given the suspect more time and access to plan the kidnapping.

Dreiling said, “This is someone intelligent enough to completely hide their tracks, including DNA, fingerprints, and electronic data, but also deranged enough to kidnap this woman out of her home and hold her hostage.”