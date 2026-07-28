‘Bachelor’ Alum Welcomes Baby Named After Twin Who Was Also on the Show

Congratulations are in order for Haley Ferguson Palve! She has just welcomed a new baby into the world with her husband, Finnish hockey player Oula Palve.

An adorable baby girl, who happens to be the second daughter for Haley, 33, the little one has been named after the twin sister of the “Bachelor” nation alum, Emily Ferguson, who you’ll also remember from her appearances on “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Now, Haley’s daughter has her own sister to grow up with, and you’ll definitely want to see the two together!

‘Somehow, Love Always Makes Room’

At the end of January, Haley announced that she was expecting her second baby by posting a photo on Instagram that featured her husband and her older daughter, Lovi Lavigne, as well as the reality TV alum who was showing off her bare baby bump.

The post also included a shot of Lovi holding a sonogram and another image of the little one kissing her mom’s belly.

In the caption, Haley wrote, “Somehow, love always makes room.❤️ We can’t wait to welcome our second little miracle this summer!!!👶🏻✨”

See Sweet Photos of the New Family of Four

On Friday, July 24, Haley revealed that her new baby was on the way in an Instagram post that featured a photo of herself in a hospital bed while facing the camera with a small smile. She included a caption, telling her followers, “After having my induction delayed by 13 hours it’s finally baby time!!!👶🏻”

She added that she was “mentally, physically and emotionally already so exhausted from the anxiety/anticipation of being on hold all day and night but ready to have a baby!!!”

The next day, Haley shared another Instagram post and wrote a caption, saying, “She’s here 🦢✨”

The post included a black-and-white photo of the newborn that didn’t show the baby’s face, but did show that she was wrapped up in a cozy blanket. She was also boasting an adorable head of hair.

That was followed by another post that offered a full shot of the baby girl with her parents’ and sister’s hands lying gently on top of her blankets.

The photo revealed the new arrival’s name, thanks to blocks that were set up next to her and a decorative plaque that had been placed above her head. The caption also let Haley’s followers in on the baby’s middle name, which is the same as her twin sister’s — although it’s a slightly different spelling.

“Vail Emilie Palve 🎀 welcome to the world our sweet little miracle!✨,” the proud mom wrote, before adding that the newborn arrived at 5:38 a.m. on July 24, and weighed 7 pounds and 1 ounce, while measuring 20 inches long.

Along with being elated about Vail’s birth, Haley was excited to see how her older daughter, Lovi, was as a big sister. By the looks of it, the two-year-old is loving her new role.

In photos shared by Haley on Monday, July 27, Lovi could be seen standing on her tippy-toes while taking a peek at a sleepy Vail, and giving the little one a couple of cute kisses.

Finally, Haley gave her followers another look at Vail in a video that included a caption, saying, “It’s the morning after giving birth. Pregnancy is over. Your husband is grabbing you a coffee. And you’re staring at the baby you dreamed of for 9 months. 🤍✨”