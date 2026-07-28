Joe Amabile Shares ‘Tough’ Update Ahead of Brain Surgery After Tumor Diagnosis

On Monday, July 13, former “The Bachelorette” contestant Joe Amabile shared the devastating news of an “early stage brain tumor” after undergoing a popular full-body MRI screening.

Since then, both Amabile and his wife, Serena Pitt, have updated fans on what’s next for Amabile’s health journey, including having scheduled a craniotomy two weeks after receiving the news. However, in an update on Tuesday, July 28, on what was supposed to be his surgery date, Amabile shared the emotional news that it had now been postponed.

Joe Amabile Shares Emotional Brain Surgery Update

Getty Joe Amabile sees “The Bachelor” franchise lasting for a long time.

On Tuesday, July 28, Joe Amabile shared a new health update with fans after revealing his brain tumor diagnosis earlier this month. The day was originally supposed to mark his craniotomy, during which doctors planned to remove and test the “blueberry-sized lesion” discovered in his brain.

However, Amabile revealed that his brain surgery has been delayed a week, making what he called “the waiting game” even tougher.

“Alright, so, today was supposed to be my original surgery date, but when I switched hospitals it got pushed back a week,” he began while also showing fans his buzzcut ahead of surgery. “The waiting game has been, its been tough; it’s been tricky because, like, on one hand I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s get this over,’ on the other hand I’m telling myself, ‘ Why are you rushing to have brain surgery type of thing.”

“So little update: surgery is next week,” he continued with a sigh.

In his caption, Amabile further addressed how hard it has been waiting for major surgery. “I’m someone who likes to just rip the band-aid off, so the waiting game has been tough, to say the least. A lot of ups and downs, but I’m almost there… Surgery is next week.”

Amabile Received Encouraging Words from Fans Ahead of Brain Surgery

The post was quickly filled with supportive messages from Bachelor Nation and fans alike, with many commenters sharing their own brain surgery journeys and reassuring stories of recovery. Hopefully, Amabile was able to read the outpouring of comments and feel a sense of ease as he waits another week for his craniotomy.

“Sending love man ❤️- you got this,” “The Bachelorette” star Jason Tartick wrote.

“I had the same joe ! You will do great just remember once the surgery is over, its the healing time that counts ! 🙏☺️❤️,” a fan shared.

“Have Faith and Hope. You caught this early. We have been down this path with our daughter. Brain surgery is so advanced I know you will do well,” another person shared.

Throughout his health scare, Amabile’s wife, Serena Pitt, has remained by his side every step of the way. The day after he revealed his brain tumor diagnosis, she took to Instagram thanking fans for the overwhelming amount of love, prayers and words of support.

“Finding out that Joe has a brain tumor has come with so many emotions. It has felt very scary, overwhelming and heavy at times. We feel so blessed to have an amazing community who is supporting us and helping us hold onto a positive mindset throughout all of this! I truly believe Joe is going to get through this, and no matter what happens we’re going to face it together 🤍,” Pitt captioned a photo of her and Amabile.