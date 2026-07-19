Joe Amabile Gets Buzz Cut Ahead of Craniotomy Following Brain Tumor Diagnosis

On Monday, July 13, “The Bachelorette” star Joe Amabile revealed on social media that doctors discovered “a blueberry-sized lesion” in his brain that was determined to be a tumor.

Despite the difficult news, Amabile and his wife, Serena Pitt, are staying positive as they prepare for his upcoming brain tumor surgery. In fact, they are already offering fans a glimpse of how they are getting ready for his craniotomy with a light-hearted post showcasing Amabile’s latest haircut.

Joe Amabile Gets Buzz Cut Ahead of Brain Tumor Surgery

Just a few days after Joe Amabile shared that doctors found “what looks to be an early-stage brain tumor,” the former “The Bachelorette” star and his wife, Serena Pitt, showcased how they are gearing up for his upcoming craniotomy.

Taking to Instagram, Pitt appeared to be behind the camera as Amabile revealed his new buzz cut, shaving off his dark locks as he prepares for major surgery.

“Might as well give them easy access,” Amabile captioned his video.

In the comment section, Pitt wrote, “You finally found a reason to get a buzz cut that I couldn’t say no to!”

Fans were happy to see Amabile staying positive amid his difficult diagnosis, flooding the comments with messages of support.

“Looking good! Early detection. I have faith that they will get it all and you’ll recover quickly. You’ll bounce back stronger and wiser! You’re an inspiration and help others. God Bless! 🙏💪” a person wrote.

He also received a lot of love from Bachelor Nation, including from Joey Graziadei, who wrote, “Kid cleans up NICE” and Jared Haibon, who shared, “Hey! It looks good!!!!”

Amabile first shared his new health journey with his Instagram followers on July 13, stating that after a Prenuvo whole-body scan, doctors found a tumor in his brain. He also stated that he was going to undergo brain tumor surgery in two weeks, with doctors removing and testing the tumor.

“I’ve gone back and forth about what I wanted to share on social media but ultimately this is now part of my life now, so might as well. Onto a new journey,” he wrote.

Amabile & His Wife Serena Pitt Open up About His ‘Alarming’ Diagnosis & Next Steps

Getty Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Amabile and Pitt also discussed his brain tumor diagnosis on their joint podcast, “Not Married to This.”

The couple told their listeners that doctors gave them some encouraging news, revealing that the tumor “wasn’t enhancing.” However, they also learned that it was something serious that required immediate attention and treatment.

“It’s in the frontal lobe of my brain,” he shared. “And the doctor was pretty alarming… He was like, ‘You gotta go get this checked, I would say, within the next week or two. And it’s urgent.’”

Amabile shared that he did not experience any of the symptoms associated with his diagnosis, but had been experiencing “lightheadedness,” adding, “And I think a lot of it now is more anxiety-induced, I believe. But again, I mean, who knows? What I would be experiencing more of where it is in my brain would be lack of motor skills, personality changes, and memory loss.”

Pitt discussed the next steps after discovering the tumor, stating that a neuro-oncologist and neurosurgeon both recommended a craniotomy for Amabile.

“They both, without hesitation, said, ‘I would take this out,’” she recalled, adding, “They said, ‘The likelihood that this is something — even though it’s slow-growing — [that’s] gonna grow into something aggressive or problematic is very high. Why wait until you’re potentially having symptoms or this has spread? It is early.’”

After Amabile has the tumor removed and tested, the couple said they will receive a lot more information, which they will most likely share with their fans and listeners.