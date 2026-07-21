Hit Drama Returns to HBO Max One Last Time 2 Months After Explosive Finale

“Euphoria” is set to return to HBO Max two months after its finale.

The streaming platform has released the trailer for “Euphoria: A Look Back,” a documentary retrospective special set to air on July 24.

The special won’t continue the drama’s storyline. Instead, it’ll take fans behind the scenes with fresh cast interviews and archival footage from the drama’s run.

The official trailer features early interviews with cast members, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, and Angus Cloud.

It also offers a nostalgic look at behind-the-scenes footage, production-floor celebrations, emotional wrap moments, and cast reflections from before anyone could have predicted just how big the series would become.

A Look Back at ‘Euphoria’ Season 3

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The last installment of the hit HBO Max drama follows “a group of childhood friends who wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.”

“Euphoria” Season 3 picked up five years later, with Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) married and living in the suburbs, while Rue works to pay off her debt to drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly). Levinson also revealed that Jules (Hunter Schafer) is attending art school, while Maddy (Alexa Demie) works at a Hollywood talent agency.

In 2022, Zendaya (Rue Bennett) told The Hollywood Reporter that it’s exciting to see the characters navigate life after high school.

“I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look. But also with all the characters, in the sense where they’re trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over, and what kind of people they want to be,” Zendaya continued. “What was special about [season two] was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season. There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everybody has the chance to have that.”

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Faced Lengthy Delay

In April, “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson admitted he has “no plans” for a fourth season.

Meanwhile, in February 2024, Colman Domingo (Ali Muhammad) gave insight into the Season 3 delays.

“[Sam is] a person who writes and rewrites and writes and rewrites again, because I think he’s wrestling with what’s important,” Domingo told GQ. “He’s responding immediately to what the ills of the world are.”

The actor continued, “I know that the one thing I can tell you is that he’s very much interested in the existential question of who we are right now. Our souls. That’s what he wants to figure out with season three.”

“Euphoria” fans can’t help but get excited about the upcoming special.

Someone wrote, “I’m feeling so nostalgic that I’m binge-watching everything now.”

Another commented, “Don’t bother me on July 24th, I am sat.”

A fan added, “Euphoria was truly something special. It wasn’t just a show, it was a whole experience.”