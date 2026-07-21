‘Euphoria’ Alum Jacob Elordi Reveals the Injury That Forced Him to Skip Cannes

“Euphoria” alum Jacob Elordi was one of several celebrities set to attend Cannes 2026, intending to serve on the official competition jury. However, a last-minute injury prevented him from attending the May 2026 event. At the time, some speculated that he skipped the occasion due to his rumored romance with Kendall Jenner. Now, months later, he’s opening up to his former costar, Colman Domingo, about the injury.

As fans know, both Elordi and Domingo appeared on HBO’s “Euphoria,” which wrapped after its long-awaited third season in May 2026.

Getty Jacob Elordi Getty

Elordi appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on July 20, with Domingo serving as the guest host. During the conversation, the topic of his absence from Cannes came up, and he went into some detail about hurting both his feet.

Play

The “Salt Burn” star said, “I broke both my heels earlier this year. I jumped off something.” He then joked, “But it’s like ‘Fight Club.’ You do not talk about fight club.”

After that, he revealed that the injury came around the same time as the scene where his “Euphoria” character also suffered a much-talked-about injury to his foot. According to him, “I was in a cast and a moon boot the same time that Nate was getting his digits cut off. So everyone thought it was hilarious to be like, ‘Oh, method acting!'”

This comes after Page Six reported in May that Elordi was out of the running to be on the jury for Cannes. At the time, an insider stated that the actor had broken his foot, saying, “so they’re trying to replace him as a judge at Cannes.”

Jacob Was Seen With Kendall Jenner Instead of at Cannes

Getty Jacob Elordi

Elordi was first linked to Jenner in February 2026. Since then, the two have not spoken publicly about one another but have been photographed together on various occasions. One such time came amid Cannes 2026 when he was seen seemingly vacationing with her in Hawaii.

An insider told TMZ that the two appeared to be on a beach date. Additionally, another source spoke to PEOPLE about the rumored romance. They said, “They’ve been hanging out and getting to know each other the last couple months.”

The ‘Euphoria’ Alum Has a New Movie Coming Out

Play

Seven months into 2026, Elordi has already appeared in the third and final season of “Euphoria,” the most recent adaptation of “Wuthering Heights,” and a campaign film, “Bleu de Chanel: Who Will Take It All?” Now, his newest move, “The Dog Stars,” is set to be released on August 28.

The movie, directed by Ridley Scott, is a post-apocalyptic thriller that also stars Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley. This comes after Variety reported in January 2025 that Elordi was in talks for the film, with him replacing Paul Mescal.

Notably, Mescal dropped out of the film due to scheduling conflicts, as he is appearing in the upcoming Beatles project, which will include a film told from the point of view of each member of the iconic group.

In addition to “The Dog Stars,” per IMDb, Elorid also has a film, “Outer Dark,” in development. This will serve as the film adaptation of Cormac McCarthy’s 1968 novel of the same name, with Lily Rose-Depp co-starring.