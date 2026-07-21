Fans Honor Late ‘Jurassic Park’ Star Sam Neill by Donating to Causes Close to His Heart

Fans are honoring the late beloved star Sam Neill in ways that reflect the life he built beyond the screen, sending sales of his Two Paddocks wine soaring while donating to the hospital and environmental causes he championed throughout his life.

Two Paddocks was never simply a celebrity venture for Neill. The Central Otago vineyard was deeply personal to him, and its wine has now become a fitting toast to his legacy.

Getty Sam Neill

Instead of sending flowers, Neill’s family and representatives encouraged admirers to support the organizations and causes that mattered to him. However, many fans also chose to remember the actor by opening a bottle of his Two Paddocks wine.

Sam Neill Fans Raise a Glass With Two Paddocks Wine

The Guardian reported that Demand for Two Paddocks surged in the days following Neill’s death.

Liquorland recorded a 1,828% increase in sales, sending the label from No. 423 on its bestseller list to No. 5. Regional Wines in Wellington sold its entire supply on the day Neill died. Meanwhile, Moore Wilson’s reported selling five times its usual volume.

For many customers, the purchase was more than another bottle for the wine rack. It offered a personal way to revisit Neill’s work while honoring something he created away from the camera.

Why Two Paddocks Meant So Much to Sam Neill

Neill produced pinot noir, riesling, and rosé at Two Paddocks, which he established in Central Otago in 1993, according to the official website.

He frequently donated bottles to charitable auctions but rarely sought attention for those contributions.

Dean McHenry of distributor Negociants New Zealand told the outlet that the increase in sales reflected the affection New Zealanders felt for the actor.

Sustainable Tarras Receives More Than $20,000 in Neill’s Name

Fans have also supported Sustainable Tarras, an organization fighting a proposed open-cast gold mine near Neill’s vineyard.

In April, The Guardian had reported that the actor had warned that the project could cause lasting damage to the surrounding region.

Since his death, the group has received more than NZ$20,000 in donations, with many supporters leaving messages promising to continue the campaign in his memory.

Dunstan Hospital Foundation Receives Tributes From Around the World

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The Dunstan Hospital Foundation, which supported Neill during his cancer treatment, has also received donations from across the world.

The hospital had shared its own tribute after Neill’s death in an elaborate statement on its official website. They ended the tribute writing, “Thank you for your generosity, your advocacy, and your belief in our community. We are honored to have called you our Patron, and we will carry your legacy forward with pride and gratitude. ❤️”

Chief executive Hayley Anderson confirmed to Guardian that in the days since his passing, many contributions arrived with messages honoring both Neill and the medical professionals who cared for him.

The response has turned Neill’s death into more than a celebration of his screen career.

The Jurassic Park star died of pneumonia on Monday, July 13, at age 78. His death came months after he was declared cancer-free following CAR-T therapy for stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma. His family described the loss as sudden and unexpected, as reported by People.

Neill’s loved ones shared the news on Instagram, describing a death that came “sudden and unexpected,” just months after he announced he was finally cancer-free. “It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday, July 13, in Sydney, Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life.”, the statement read.

