Jacob Elordi ‘Welcomed’ To The Family As Relationship With Kendall Jenner Grows

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are getting more and more serious as their relationship grows.

Elordi and Jenner’s Relationship Gets Serious

A source told PEOPLE that Jenner’s family has welcomed him and Elordi has made a good impression on the Kardashian-Jenners. “It hasn’t been too long, but they seem like they’ve been together for a long time. Their energies match,” a source says of the pair.

According to the source, the family loves to see Jenner so happy. Jenner appreciates Elordi’s laid back personality and how fun he is to be around. That feeling of effortlessness is a welcome one, especially for two people that are constantly in the public eye.

It’s easy to see why the pairing has generated so much buzz. Elordi has built a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most compelling rising stars and in-demand leading young men following his roles in “Euphoria,” “Saltburn,” and his portrayal of Elvis Presley in “Priscilla.”

Jenner has also spent over a decade becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood, both through “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and her extensive modeling career. For a couple that lives with so much exterior scrutiny, insiders say what has drawn them together is exactly how uncomplicated things feel behind closed doors.

Domestic Bliss?

The pair are “figuring out things naturally” according to a report earlier this year. Although rumors of their relationship began flying after the pair were seen together at Justin Bieber’s afterparty at Coachella, they have continued stepping out together in more low key settings.

Elordi, 29, and Jenner, 30, have been seen traveling together several times. They visited Elordi’s native Australia, where they were spotted walking a dog together in Byron Bay. They also enjoyed a beach getaway trip to Kaua’i, Hawaii, where they shared a paddleboard ride. The trip drew major scrutiny as Elordi had cited a foot injury to bow out of the Cannes Film Festival. Some reports say this trip “changed everything” for the couple.

They also shared a more high-profile trip to Japan. They were seen on a date night in Tokyo with coordinating outfits just weeks after their trip to Hawaii. The first photo of the pair together was shared by the restaurant, showing them with the staff.

Fans couldn’t get over how cute the couple looked together in the photo. Immediately, the relationship rumor mill was taken by storm again, with fan accounts dissecting the restaurant photo within hours of it being posted.

Out of the Spotlight

Their relationship has largely been kept out of the spotlight. However, they were seen joining Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner for a double date in May. The appearance added another layer of intrigue given Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s own long-rumored and on-and-off romance. They were photographed leaving a party as a group with the couples paired up in the car.

Even though no public posts on either of the stars’ social media have confirmed the two are officially dating, the signs are pointing positively toward a new relationship on the horizon. Between family approval and the string of getaways together, all signs suggest their relationship has some serious staying power.