Lamar Odom Reveals Shocking State Kris Jenner Found Him in Before Rushing to Rehab

When Lamar Odom and Khloé Kardashian called it quits after four years of marriage, it didn’t take long to see why. The two-time NBA champion found himself in the spiral of a public drug addiction.

Despite the not-so-happy ending, Odom was very thankful for Kardashian and her family. Especially Kris Jenner. He detailed the moment Kardashian’s mom found him in the midst of one of his darker moments.

Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian-Odom pose on arrival for the 19th Annual Race to Erase MS themed “Glam Rock to Erase MS” in Los Angeles on May 18, 2012. The event benefits the Nancy Davis Foundation for Multiple Sclerosis and the Center Without Walls program which continues to raise funds to provide treatment and ultimately find a cure for MS. AFP PHOTO/Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)

Jenner found him in another woman’s home in Big Bear and he heard her utter his, “Lammy” nickname.

Lamar Explains the Incident in Big Bear

“My first stint in rehab was because she [Khloé] took me to the rehab,’ Lamar said on an episode of Nothing’s Off The Table with Louis Ruggiero. “My (expletive), I’m hanging out with this girl, and this is while I’m married. ‘This is how you know the addict brain is (expletive) works bananas. I’m married to her and whatever. I know this girl, and girl’s like, “Let’s go up to Big Bear.” ‘But I’m married. She knows I’m married, I know I’m married,’ he said. ‘The whole (expletive) world knows I’m married.’

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“It had to be a summertime on a weekday, and I go to Big Bear. Wife can’t find me, looking for me, obviously,” he said.

Odom was getting high as he made the trip up to Big Bear and the woman he was with called Kardashian to let them know where they were, and what Odom had been up to.

It didn’t take long for the Kardashians to reach them, and even quicker to get Lamar on his way to rehab.

Getty LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 14: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission of image 492719798 with alternate crop.) Television personalities Kris Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian leave Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center where former NBA player Lamar Odom is being treated on October 14, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Odom was found unconscious during a visit to the Love Ranch Las Vegas brothel in Crystal, Nevada on Tuesday. (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

“They took me right to San Diego, there was like six SUVs outside,” he said. They were trying to protect me,” Odom said. He added the family was also trying to protect their brand.

Either way he remains grateful for what they did.

“My heart was just broken and getting stronger at the same time,” he explained. “I’m grateful for that family for trying to take care of me as best as they can,” he said. ‘No (expletive).”

Getty NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 11: (L-R) Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3)

The Love Story

Kardashian and Odom got married within two months of dating. And from the outsider’s perspective, they seemed happy and in love. Odom would even say, “When you know, you know,” about their fast courtship to the altar.

They had lost touch for 10 years before she was back in his life.

“It was sad because he was so strange to me,” Kardashian said. “I didn’t know him, but yet I knew him so well. I didn’t think I would feel that awkward around someone that I’ve known so deeply.”