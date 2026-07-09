Khloe Kardashian Shows off Her Killer Abs While Promoting Her Fabletics Athleisure Line

The Kardashians are no strangers to baring all, and showing off her killer physiques. In fact, Khloe Kardashian is the latest Kardashian to go viral for her sexy photoshoot. While she normally rocks form-fitting gowns and colorful swimwear, she shook things up! This time around, she wowed in athletic wear which both shows off her amazing abs and her bestselling athleisure line with Fabletics.

Below, see the photos and details about Kardashian’s jaw-dropping athleisure photoshoot:

Khloe Kardashian Wows in Her Fabletics Line

In case you missed it, the Kardashians star shared a series of jaw-dropping photos to her Instagram on July 8. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “🤎🤎@fabletics.”

And in the photos, we see Kardashian wowing in a form-fitting Fabletics set that show off her killer abs and toned physique. We see her modeling in a tennis court, her gym, and in a backyard while showing off her muscles. Fans loved the post, commenting things like “Drop that routine 😍🔥 and more workout sets plzzz” and even Fabletics added, “the baddest 🔥🔥🔥.”

(For those wondering, she’s wowing in the PureLuxe Double Layer Push-Up Low Impact Bra in the colors Dark Sienna and Desert Shadows and the Seamless Scrunch High-Waisted Leggings!)

Khloe has collaborated with Fabletics extensively over the years and in April 2026, she made a “booty defining” collaboration with them called The Khloe Edit. This is her first of many since 2023!

(Fun fact: Fabletics was founded in 2013 by actress Kate Hudson along with TechStyle Fashion Group executives Don Ressler and Adam Goldenberg. The bestselling brand has done quite a few celebrity partnerships over the years with stars like Keke Palmer, Kevin Hart, and Becky G, to name a few.)

“The inspiration behind this collection is really just about making people feel their best, especially when they’re working out. I’m most excited about the new leggings with the booty defining technology – everything is lifted and put in the right place, which, for me, helps keep me motivated in the gym,” the Khloe Kardashian: Health, Heart & Hustle podcast host said about the line that she co-designed via Women Wear Daily. “I hope when women put them on they feel beautiful, confident, and strong, plus, I designed them, so you know they’re going to make you look good.”

Khloe Kardashian’s Dealbreakers on Inclusivity

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Along with this collaboration with Fabletics, Kardashian is one of the co-founders of Good American, an “all-inclusive” luxury clothing brand made back in 2016.

Kardashian previously told InStyle in a previous interview that inclusivity was non-negotiable for her when creating the brand (and it seems to be the same when it comes to her Fabletics line).

“At one point in my life, I was a size 14 or 16 depending on the brand, which is very average in the United States. I’ve definitely been on the bigger end of the spectrum and on the smaller,” she said. “Everything is inclusive, whether it be swimming, athletic wear, denim, whatever it is. We want to offer in all sizes.”