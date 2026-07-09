Melissa Joan Hart Wows in Green Swimsuit During Sweet Beach Getaway With Her ‘Beach Besties’

Melissa Joan Hart is 50, nifty, and thriving; and this swimsuit video proves it. The Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum recently wowed fans with a seriously sweet (and seriously radiant) swimsuit video alongside her pals, making everyone want to hit the beach ASAP!

Hart, who previously starred in Hallmark’s Broadcasting Christmas, has been sharing rare swimsuit and beach videos throughout 2026, showing everyone her confident new era. And yes, we’re obsessed! See the Lifetime star’s swimsuit video and details below:

Melissa Joan Hart’s Swimsuit Moment

In case you missed it, the DWTS season nine alum shared a super-sweet beach day video to her Instagram. She shared the video on July 8 with the caption reading, “You can’t start a slow clap at any time… unless you’re with your friends on the beach #summervibes☀️ #beachbesties #👏.”

In the video, we see Hart, 50, and her pals doing an adorable dance video with her pals on the beach, with them utilizing the clapping to transition the video to each dancer. We then end the video with a bare-faced Hart looking as radiant as can be as she dances towards off screen in a green one-piece swimsuit. (And with her perfect blonde beach waves, might we add!)

Not only do we love a confident swimsuit moment, we always love seeing Hart live her best life as she hands out with her “Beach Besties.”

Now, Hart doesn’t shy away from swimsuit videos after turning 50! In March alone, she shared two unfiltered swimsuit photos and videos. In March 8, 2026, Hart shared a gorgeous snapshot of herself in a blue bikini to Instagram with the caption reading, “New profile pic. #beachvibes 🌊 🐚.”

Three weeks after that, she shared a video of herself with her pals, showing her rocking a bikini and making silly faces. She shared the video with the caption reading, “Felt cute. Might delete later. … volume up for this one.”

Melissa Joan Hart is More Confident Than Ever

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While Hart doesn’t speak often about her confidence or rocking swimsuits, she has talked about aging in the public eye! In a previous interview with People via Yahoo back in 2016, Hart spoke about being more confident in her 40s. (And now that she’s 50, we’re sure she’s only felt more confident since!)

“I recently turned 40, and I have to say 40 is better than 20,” the Clarissa Explains It All star said to the outlet. “You have a little bit of wisdom, more self-confidence and a little bit of I don’t give a [expletive].”

She then spoke about how after she welcomed her second son Tucker, born in 2012, she didn’t feel as confident. To combat it, she focused on healthy eating and self love. She added, “After having Tucker, I just wasn’t feeling like my best self. I needed to make a change. That’s when I started Nutrisystem. Since then, everything has been different. I eat healthier, I make smarter choices and I love my body again. It’s the most amazing feeling in the world.”